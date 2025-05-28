ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE, QC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Just across the provincial border from Northern Ontario lies a region both familiar and wildly different. Abitibi-Témiscamingue is proud to unveil its newest tourism campaign: " Close, but different " — a playful look at the quirks, contrasts, and curiosities that set two neighbours apart, even if they're only divided by a line on the map.

Aimed at Ontario travellers who might hesitate to cross the provincial divide, the campaign presents Abitibi-Témiscamingue as a close, yet uniquely distinct destination. At its centre is a groundbreaking (and completely serious) field study led by the region's most questionably credentialed researcher: Dr. David DeValdorien.

A self-proclaimed anthropologist, explorer, and part-time sports administrator, Dr. DeValdorien has devoted his life to investigating humanity's oddest cultural contrasts—from the Andes to the chip stands of Northern Québec. His latest research confirms what few have dared to suggest: while Northern Québec and Northern Ontario may look similar on a map, they are, in fact, profoundly, unscientifically, undeniably different.

At closebutdifferent.ca , curious travellers can explore his findings: insights into bilingual lakes, unusually expressive turtles, and human migration patterns tied to music festivals and rizz.

"This campaign isn't just about landscapes, drone shots, and dramatic voiceovers—though yes, we've got those too," says Martin Poitras, Director of Marketing at Tourisme Abitibi-Témiscamingue. "It's about curiosity. It's about crossing borders that feel bigger than they really are. We wanted to make people smile, spark their interest, and invite them into the personality of our region—where even the lakes are fluent in both official languages."

Borderline Bizarre Discoveries

According to Dr. DeValdorien's highly questionable research:

Lake Témiscamingue speaks French

French fries contain 60% more French

Turtles roll their R's

Festival's je-ne-sais-quoi trigger migratory behaviour

trigger migratory behaviour And campsites, unlike in Ontario , are surprisingly easy to book

All field notes, videos, and "peer-reviewed" insights are available at closebutdifferent.ca. Dive into the data. Question everything. Then maybe plan your trip.

Closer than you think. Just far enough.

Abitibi-Témiscamingue is just a few hours from Ottawa, Sudbury, North Bay, and closer to the GTA than most expect. Close enough for a weekend escape, yet far enough to feel like a real adventure. Every kilometre brings you closer to something wilder, freer, and unmistakably Québécois.

And while the findings on closebutdifferent.ca might raise eyebrows, the region offers the real deal:

Go underground and explore the region's mining legacy

Hike, bike, or paddle through Québec's most pristine wilderness.

Camp under the stars in Opémican, Aiguebelle, or La Vérendrye

Escape to a remote outfitter for comfort and quiet

Or join thousands this summer for Our Lady Peace, Smash Mouth, and Bran Van 3000 at Osisko en lumière in Rouyn-Noranda

No need to speak French to explore the vast, majestic, yet strangely familiar land next door. Start packing. We'll see you on the other side.

