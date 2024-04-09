CloroxPro™ offers Centennial College students first-of-its-kind HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Course

The HealthyClean™ learning platform from CloroxPro™ offers the only third-party accredited certificate program designed to provide the high-quality training for frontline environmental services professionals and future graduates

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - With a commitment to frontline cleaning and infection prevention for professional and healthcare environments, CloroxPro™ Canada is ushering a new era of its industry-leading HealthyClean™ Trained Specialist Course by piloting a program with Centennial College Healthcare Environmental Services Management (HESM) students – the first-of-its-kind. The College will become the first school globally to offer students enhanced lessons in cleaning and infection prevention for health-care environments.

HealthyClean brings interactive and specialized training to the College's Healthcare Environmental Services Management program, which uniquely prepares students for supervisory roles in health-care settings. Centennial's two-year diploma is recognized and recommended by the Provincial Infectious Diseases Advisory Committee ─ a multidisciplinary group of health-care professionals who provide expert advice to Public Health Ontario on Infection Prevention and Control.

The course will build on the lessons first- and second-year students receive at Centennial, preparing them to manage and mentor frontline environmental services staff on the systems and processes that protect workers, clients, and patients from environmental hazards in health-care settings.

"With HealthyClean, CloroxPro is building on its commitment to support the next generation of environmental service professionals with the skills needed to succeed in the health-care industry," said Bilal Demachkie, Business Unit Director, CloroxPro Canada. "Launching the one-of-a-kind HealthyClean program in a school was a no-brainer because it provides an opportunity to directly prepare students for supervisory roles, and Centennial was a natural fit – we're thrilled to have them on board."

Students who successfully complete the HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course will add a Certificate of Mastery to their portfolio as well as a digital badge they can add to their online signature, and social profiles, like LinkedIn.

"Offering an opportunity to learn from an industry giant is just one more way we are preparing students for supervisory roles in health care, where effectively managing environmental services is critical to keeping patients, staff and visitors safe," said Karen Barnes, Program Coordinator and Professor, Healthcare Environmental Services Management at Centennial College. "We are excited to partner with CloroxPro to help students enhance their resumes by earning a unique certificate that attests to their knowledge and skills while completing their diploma."

HealthyClean is the only industry-wide certificate program designed for frontline cleaners and managers that is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board, with recognized accreditation by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada. To receive an ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accreditation, a certificate program must meet rigorous global standards set for design, delivery, monitoring, and outcomes, indicating these courses have met the highest standards for training comprehension and quality.

As experts in the cleaning and disinfecting space, CloroxPro aims to continue expansion of the HealthyClean Trained Specialist Course in Canada. Post-secondary institutions interested in this program, or to learn more about the course, visit cloroxpro.ca and follow @CloroxProCanada on LinkedIn for more information.

About CloroxPro™ Canada, a division of The Clorox Company of Canada

CloroxPro™ encompasses professional healthcare, cleaning, and specialty offerings. Their wide range of solutions reflect a tradition of research and experience in cleaning, sanitizing and infection prevention for professional environments. Built on a century-long legacy, CloroxPro™ is dedicated to providing proven commercial cleaning and disinfecting solutions to help protect people and their environments. Where clean means everything. For more information, visit cloroxpro.ca.

About Centennial College

Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the college boasts five campuses and two satellite locations. Renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships, Centennial annually welcomes over 40,000 full-time and part-time students from over 130 countries. These students pursue their education in over 400 diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.

