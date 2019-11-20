Clorox Healthcare Canada - Surface disinfection critical as flu season begins

The flu is especially dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, including pregnant women, babies under six months old who are too young to get the flu shot, and children under three-years-old. It can also be fatal for people with underlying health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes, and people over 65-years-old 1 .

While the flu shot can help boost immunity and lessen the severity of the disease, it's just part of the equation.



"The flu continues to change and modify every year, as such each year there are changes to the flu shot in anticipation of what we think the flu will be, but the strain always evolves," says Barley Chironda Infection Control Specialist at Clorox Healthcare. "It's like whack-a-mole, and often different strains pop up."



Since the flu virus spreads when people with the flu cough, sneeze, or talk and droplets enter your body through your eyes, nose, or mouth, it's important to wash your hands often, and for at least 15 seconds according to Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care guidelines1.



As per the Government of Ontario and Canada, always clean and disinfect surfaces and shared items. Viruses can live for up to 48 hours on hard surfaces like countertops, door handles, computer keyboards and phones.1, 2



"Viruses have been around for a long time and they can sometimes outsmart us," says Chironda. "They take advantage of our failure to get the flu shot, wash our hands or disinfect our surfaces"



Consistently cleaning our hands and properly disinfecting hard surfaces is the best way to stay ahead of the virus and other pathogens that tend to linger in confined spaces where people congregate in the winter months.



CloroxPro™ is continually applying the latest research surrounding microbiology, sporicidal agents and infection prevention to its suite of Health Canada approved disinfecting sprays and ready-to-use wipes and sanitizers with broad-spectrum virucidal efficacy.



"Clorox is in the disinfecting business," says Chironda. "We're always looking at what's happening, how viruses are mutating and ensuring that our disinfecting products meet Health Canada requirements for effectiveness against flu viruses."

CloroxPro™ products have pathogen kill times as low as 30 seconds which is key to helping prevent the spread of germs.



"You need a disinfectant that's easy to use, works really fast and above all is safe to use," says Chironda. "CloroxPro™ disinfecting wipes are ready to use, very fast and usable in any kind of home, office or healthcare space – prevention is the best way to mitigate lost time from work and the activities we want to be doing."

1 Government of Ontario – Flu guideline

2 Government of Canada - Flu (influenza): Prevention and risks

SOURCE Clorox Healthcare Canada

For further information: please contact Adrienne Harry, Adrienne@devonconsulting.ca, Devon Consulting