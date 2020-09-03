Clorox Canada Works With the Ontario Government and AdvantAge Ontario to Support Seniors

"In the first few weeks of the pandemic, it became clear that those living in long-term care facilities and their staff were going to be particularly susceptible to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We made a conscious decision to provide LTC homes across Canada with disinfecting products to support their safety and protection," said Dave Iacobelli, President and General Manager of Clorox Canada. "We are also aware of the impact that social isolation has had on LTC residents. We wanted to go beyond our product donation and have our brand truly play a role in making the lives of seniors better."

"Protecting our vulnerable seniors is one of our government's top priorities, and we appreciate help from the private sector to bolster that protection," said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care. "We are grateful to Clorox Canada for making it its mission to keep seniors safe and connected, particularly through the donation of disinfecting products and initiatives to support togetherness. Not only will our seniors be safer from infection, but they will remain connected to their loved ones."

In anticipation of National Grandparents Day on September 13th, Clorox Canada will launch the 'Support With Strength' program to help seniors in LTC homes feel safer, connected and supported through this difficult time. As part of the program, Clorox will work with the Ontario government and AdvantAge Ontario to donate their Total 360 Electrostatic Spray Disinfection Systems to 25 LTC homes around the province, as well as accompanying disinfectant for each facility.

"We're thrilled with Clorox's donation that will benefit residents and staff in Ontario's long term care homes. The disinfection systems and products will help our homes fight COVID-19, and the iPads will ensure that residents can stay connected with family members and loved ones in between in-person visits. Clorox's generosity to support our members at this time is greatly appreciated," said Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario.

The Clorox Total 360 System pairs an electrostatic sprayer, to deliver Clorox disinfectants and sanitizers to help ensure surfaces – even those hard-to-reach, difficult-to-clean areas – are properly treated. The superior coverage helps keep facilities safer, while also saving time and money.

In conjunction with the product donations, Clorox will lead a series of other initiatives to help seniors remain connected to their friends and families. Many LTC homes have placed strict visitor policies since the pandemic began, so to help alleviate the feeling of isolation, Clorox will be donating and distributing one hundred (100) iPad® tablets to those same 25 LTC homes in Ontario.

In addition, Clorox has partnered with the 'Caring and Connecting Pen Pal Initiative', a nationwide organization based in Hamilton and Fort Erie, ON whose mission is to empower and uplift seniors in LTC homes by connecting them with community volunteers. Through the partnership, Clorox will support in creating and delivering virtual and physical 'Letters of Kindness' to seniors in LTC homes and retirement homes across Canada.

On National Grandparents Day this year, September 13th, Clorox is calling on Canadians to share stories of seniors in their community who have shown strength and resilience with the hashtag #SupportWithStrength. Furthermore, Clorox wants to encourage Canadians to connect with each other by either picking up the phone, sending a 'Letter of Kindness' or delivering groceries to a senior in the community.

"The social distancing measures and isolation from family, though necessary, have taken a heavy toll on the mental health of our aging adult population," says Iacobelli. "We're trying to bring back that sense of community and togetherness." As the situation evolves, Clorox will continue to build out its Support With Strength initiative and work with the Ministry of Long-Term Care to adapt to changing needs.

"Clorox has an opportunity to do more for our seniors to help keep them safe and supported through this difficult time and we want to encourage others to do the same," says Iacobelli. "This is only the beginning of our commitment."

