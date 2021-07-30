Clorox and Take Pride Winnipeg partner to provide additional disinfectant to community centres in the city

"People are looking forward to getting back to recreation and programs at their local community centres," says Tom Ethans, Executive Director of Take Pride Winnipeg. Take Pride is pleased to partner with The Clorox Company on this initiative to support community centres in their efforts to reopen safely.

The partnership kicks off in July as community centres in Winnipeg begin the reopening process. The Clorox Total 360® Disinfecting Cleaner (DIN 02460769), a bleach-free disinfectant, is Health Canada-registered and proven to be effective and safe to use on a variety of surfaces. The technology kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in 2 minutes and 54 other microorganisms, including cold and flu viruses, MRSA and Norovirus, on hard non-porous surfaces.

When the disinfecting solution is applied using the Clorox Total 360® System, the front, back and sides of surfaces are completely covered – much more effectively than traditional cleaning methods.

Clorox will also be providing Clorox® On-The-Go Disinfecting Wipes to visitors as facilities reopen, allowing them to disinfect surfaces for extra reassurance. These new cleaning and disinfecting measures are part of a holistic health and safety protocols offered to community centers as they prepare to reopen.

A recent Leger Survey commissioned by The Clorox Company of Canada, showed over half of Canadians say they are uncomfortable with how often public bathrooms (57%), door handles (54%), gas station pumps (51%), and elevator buttons (51%) are disinfected.

"Our partnership with Take Pride is part of our continued commitment to providing Canadians with disinfecting solutions to help them get back to normal and be out in the world with a sense of security and safety," says Dave Iacobelli, president and general manager, The Clorox Company of Canada. "Safely reopening community hubs like community centres after a year and a half of uncertainty is a step towards normalcy and raising Winnipeggers spirits."

"Community centres are an integral part of our Winnipeg community," says Tom Ethans. "People are excited to getting back to their recreation and leisure programs."

SOURCE Clorox Professional Products Canada

For further information: Media Contact Adrienne Harry, Devon Consulting, [email protected]