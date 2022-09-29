BELOEIL, QC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is teaming up for the third time with Cloriacité on their latest project, CLORIA Beloeil, a residential rental development near highway 20 consisting of 125 apartments on 5 floors and a 10,000 sq ft commercial space. Delivery is slated for spring 2024.

CLORIA Beloeil is part of the CLORIACITÉ banner which includes CLORIA Vallée-du-Richelieu, CLORIA Terrebonne and CLORIA Trois-Rivières. The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is a partner in the last two projects, scheduled for delivery, respectively, in spring and fall 2023.

This new project is the outcome of a strategic alliance between Odacité Immobilier, a commercial real estate developer, and Cloria connected communities, which offers an all-inclusive rental formula for its spacious units, all located in vibrant neighbourhoods, and that includes 24/7 security, workspaces, an active living environment and community gardens.

A neighbourhood where nature and convenience harmoniously converge

Within walking distance of services including restaurants, a bank, a hardware store and a movie theatre, CLORIA Beloeil's location will encourage active transportation for everyday activities. What's more, a bicycle path running through Beloeil provides easy access to the bicycle network along the Richelieu River. CLORIA Beloeil is about neighbourhood life along with an unbeatable view of Mont-St-Hilaire. In an effort to reduce GHG emissions, EV charging stations will be available on request, and all units will be equipped with energy efficiency systems.

Quotes

"The outstanding response to the CLORIA Vallée-du-Richelieu project launched in 2020 in Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, only 10 kilometres from the future CLORIA Beloeil, has clearly shown a growing need for this type of rental unit in the area. Once again, we will be offering active adults larger apartments than what is typically seen for this type of concept. Accustomed to living in houses on the South Shore, North Shore and beyond, these pre-retirees or active retirees are looking for a spacious living space and bright, attractive common areas. Our vision is to offer them the best of both worlds: cozy, comfortable apartments without the hassle of home ownership."

Maxime Camerlain,

President, Cloria connected communities

"The banner's success prompted us to renew our relationship with Cloriacité Investissements, an innovative partner from the next generation of developers. Because we believe in this banner's strong expansion potential, we want to be a part of this project, which will create more than 330 jobs. Our commitment to CLORIA Beloeil is in line with our mission to drive economic growth and job creation in Québec by investing in innovative, profitable and socially responsible projects."

Martin Raymond,

Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Project overview:

152,021 sq ft lot, including 106,398 sq ft of residential space and 10,000 sq ft of commercial space for rent

5-storey building comprising 125 apartments (studios and 1- to 3-bedroom units of up to 1,025 sq ft)

Each unit comes with five stainless steel appliances, electricity, air conditioning, telecommunications, a balcony and storage space in the apartment

High-end materials (quartz countertops) and large windows

Outdoor parking (65 spaces) and indoor parking (115 spaces), plus 70 outdoor spaces for the commercial portion

Common spaces: multipurpose room, private lounge with pool table, coworking space, conference rooms, gym, community garden, catering kitchen, terraces and BBQ

Location:

Beloeil , exit 112 off highway 20, on Rue Serge-Pepin

, exit 112 off highway 20, on Rue Serge-Pepin Walking distance from restaurants (Starbucks, Chocolato, Ben & Florentine, and more), a bank, a RONA hardware store and the Beloeil movie theatre

movie theatre Near a CLSC and a CHSLD

Unparalleled view of Mont Saint-Hilaire

Direct access to a bicycle path running through Beloeil and with easy access to the bike lane along the Richelieu River.

About Odacité Investissement

Odacité Immobilier stands out for its unique commercial and mixed urban developments. Odacité provides end-to-end project management and is a trusted partner and investor for profitable real estate projects. With solid experience and a well-established reputation, Odacité has been creating and building large-scale commercial real estate projects for more than 10 years.

About Cloria connected communities

Cloria communities are refined, intelligent complexes for active adults. Cloria offers an all-inclusive rental formula consisting of spacious, soundproof and secure apartments, gathering areas, an on-site community director, access to essential and wellness services, active living facilities, and the promise of a community of neighbours who share common interests and a similar lifestyle.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been helping to drive economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of June 30, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction of which the latter will ultimately create 29,000 jobs, 65 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $181 million invested in affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

