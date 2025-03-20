Clopay Corporation VertiStack Avante Garage Door Named Best of IBS Award Winner

MASON, Ohio, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clopay Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) and North America's largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors, announced that its VertiStack Avante garage door won the Best of IBS "Best in Show" award at the 2025 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) held February 25 – 27 in Las Vegas.

The Best of IBS Awards annually recognizes products that redefine industry standards in design, technology, and functionality. The VertiStack Avante garage door earned top honors for its groundbreaking vertical stacking design that fundamentally reinvents how garage doors operate.

Unlike traditional garage doors, the VertiStack Avante door features an innovative space-saving design in which glass panel sections stack compactly on the wall above the opening. This engineering breakthrough eliminates the need for overhead tracks, exposed hinges and cables, creating a sleek, modern aesthetic while maximizing ceiling space and natural light.

"We are proud to receive this recognition from the International Builders Show, considered alongside the best brands in building products. VertiStack brings together our deep understanding of customer needs coupled with superior innovation," said Victor L. Weldon, President of Clopay Corporation. "Our company is driven to continue investing in new products that transform spaces at home and at work."

The door's groundbreaking design has already gained significant recognition, being featured on The New American Home 2025, the official IBS showcase home. This installation demonstrates the VertiStack Avante garage door's ability to create seamless indoor-outdoor transitions while maintaining clean lines and open spaces.

For more information about the VertiStack Avante door system, visit https://www.clopaydoor.com/vertistack-avante.

About Clopay Corporation

Founded in 1964, Clopay Corporation ("Clopay") is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The company sells residential and commercial overhead sectional doors through leading home center retail chains and a network of over 3,000 independent professional dealers under the brands Clopay®, Ideal Door®, and Holmes Garage Door Company®. Rolling steel doors and grilles for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell® and Cookson® brands.

Clopay is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, and operates four manufacturing facilities and 56 distribution centers.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America . Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay®, Ideal Door®, and Holmes Garage Door Company®. Rolling steel doors and grilles for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell® and Cookson® brands.





For more information on Griffon and its subsidiaries, visit www.griffon.com.

