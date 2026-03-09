Clio Introduces Clio Operate to the North American Legal Market

Clio expands its platform designed for large legal teams into North America as ShareDo becomes Clio Operate globally

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Clio, the global leader in legal AI, today formally launches Clio Operate at Legalweek New York, signaling a major step in its expansion into the large law firm market.

Previously known as ShareDo and acquired by Clio in March 2025, Clio Operate brings the platform's powerful legal workflow and operational orchestration capabilities under the Clio banner. The platform is purpose-built for large and mid-sized firms operating across jurisdictions, practice areas, and increasingly complex service models.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Clio's continued investment in Clio for Enterprise, a dedicated business unit focused on delivering the products, infrastructure, and expertise required to serve firms with hundreds or thousands of users.

"Clio for Enterprise reflects our deep and commitment to the large law segment," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "We've made the investments in products, teams, and strategic partnerships necessary to support firms operating at the highest level. With Clio Operate, firms gain a single pane of glass to manage their legal operations with greater visibility, coordination, and control."

A Market at an Inflection Point

Large law firms are facing mounting pressure.

Decades of layered technology have created deep technical debt across case management, document management, CRM, and financial systems. Data remains siloed. Lawyers lose time to manual processes and context switching. Leadership teams struggle to gain real-time visibility into performance across offices and practice groups.

At the same time, AI has accelerated expectations around responsiveness and service delivery.

Many firms understand that the next five years will reward those with modern, connected data environments. Yet transformation efforts often stall, held back by legacy platforms, long implementation cycles, or technology initiatives framed entirely around cost savings rather than revenue growth.

"We had reached a point where our old system was holding us back rather than supporting us. We needed something intuitive, adaptable, and capable of growing with us. ShareDo's modular approach, coupled with its automation capabilities, was exactly what we were looking for. It allows us to take full control of how we handle cases while improving overall efficiency." – James Harrison, Partner and IT Director, Leigh Day

Nina Jack, General Manager, US Enterprise at Clio, shared her belief that the market is ready for a new approach.

"The enterprise legal market has been waiting for a platform that reflects how large firms actually operate," she said. "Firms are no longer asking whether they should modernize. They are asking how to do it without disrupting their existing systems or increasing risk. The demand for a solution that connects the breadth of the firm, accelerates service delivery, and supports AI readiness has never been stronger. "

A Single Pane of Glass Across the Firm

Clio Operate is the central operating system for legal work. It connects best-of-breed technologies across a firm while providing native tools specifically designed for legal workflows. This enables firms to translate their institutional expertise into standardized, scalable workflows.

Newton described how the product addresses the visibility and control challenges facing large firms.

"Large firms are managing enormous complexity across offices, practice areas, and systems," he said. "Clio Operate provides a single pane of glass across the firm. Instead of piecing together information from disconnected platforms, our customers can see workflows, data, and performance in one place. When you bring everything into view and remove the friction between systems, you transform operational drag into activated capacity."

The results can be significant. Firms using Operate have reported reclaiming up to two billable hours per day per fee earner. Fixed-fee practices have reduced case lifecycles by as much as 40%, while matter creation efficiency has increased by more than 80% within twelve months in documented deployments.

"We're incredibly proud of what we built with ShareDo. Now Clio Operate, we can take that foundation further and help shape how large firms work for years to come, with the same focus on meaningful innovation." -- Ben Nicholson, General Manager, UK Enterprise at Clio.

Built for Scale, Designed for Growth

Clio Operate is purpose built for firms with more than two hundred users operating across multiple offices and jurisdictions. Its low code and no code configuration capabilities enable internal solution architects to model complex legal workflows without traditional development cycles.

The platform supports thousands of matter types through inheritance based data structures that preserve data integrity while maintaining flexibility. Pre-built configuration accelerators allow firms to deploy practice-specific workflows and launch new service lines in months rather than years.

"Large law firms are ready for a different conversation about technology," continued Nicholson. "They want platforms that help them move faster, grow responsibly, and maintain control. Clio Operate meets that moment."

Availability

Clio Operate is now available to large and mid sized law firms across North America. Executive briefings and product demonstrations will take place at the Clio booth at the Javits Center during Legalweek New York.

For more information, visit clio.com/operate.

About Clio

Clio, the global leader in legal AI technology, equips large law firms and corporate legal departments with technology built for the scale and pace of modern legal work. Anchored by Clio Operate and Vincent by Clio, this suite of solutions deliver powerful work management and trusted legal intelligence that support a wide range of workflows and practice-area requirements within the world's largest firms. Trusted by eight of the ten largest global law firms as well as many Am Law 200 and Fortune 500 organizations, Clio gives legal teams the infrastructure required to build a technological foundation for success in the next era of legal service delivery.

