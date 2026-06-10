Clio Acquires Jurisage to Accelerate the Future of Legal AI in Canada

A foundational investment in Canadian legal data and expertise that will shape the future of legal work in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Clio, the global leader in legal AI, has acquired Jurisage, the Canadian legal AI and data company behind one of the country's most comprehensive AI-ready legal datasets. The acquisition is a foundational investment in the future of legal AI in Canada, bringing together Canadian legal data, trusted legal expertise, and Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform to accelerate innovation across the legal profession.

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According to the latest research from Clio, Canadian legal professionals are among the most AI-forward in the world, with 60% of firms actively encouraging AI use and two-thirds reporting that AI has had a positive impact on firm revenue. Adoption rates in Canada outpace those in the United States across nearly every legal AI use case measured, and Canada's rate of universal AI adoption ranks second globally, behind only Australia.

Canada has long made legal information broadly accessible. But most investments in legal technology have focused on helping lawyers find and interpret that information, rather than structuring it for AI or connecting it to broader workflows. Clio believes the next frontier is helping legal professionals act on it. By combining Jurisage's structured Canadian legal data with Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform, Clio is building the foundation for a new generation of legal AI that supports entire legal workflows--from research and strategy to drafting, client service, and matter management.

As a Canadian-founded company serving more than 400,000 legal professionals across 130+ countries, Clio has a unique perspective on how legal AI is transforming the profession around the world. The company believes Canadian lawyers have an opportunity not only to embrace that transformation, but to help shape what comes next.

"Canadian lawyers are some of the most forward-thinking in the world when it comes to AI," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "They deserve a platform that matches that ambition. Jurisage brings the legal data, expertise, and longtime service to this market. Combined with the scale and depth of Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform, we're building the foundation for what's next in legal AI in Canada. As a Canadian company, we're proud to be making that investment right here at home."

The Jurisage foundation

Jurisage combines one of Canada's most comprehensive AI-ready legal datasets with CiteRight, Canada's leading litigation drafting platform, co-founded by Aaron Wenner and Ariel Nacson in 2016. Its database covers more than 470,000 Canadian cases across 40+ courts and is updated daily. The team's deep expertise in Canadian court data and legal AI powers some of the country's largest law firms.

"For a decade, we've been focused on building a trusted foundation for Canadian legal data and the tools that support it," said Aaron Wenner, co-founder of Jurisage and CiteRight, and now Manager, Canadian Content Strategy at Clio. "Joining Clio creates an opportunity to put that foundation to work at a much larger scale. By combining Jurisage's legal data with Clio's platform, we can build AI that is deeply informed by Canadian law and integrated into the workflows where legal professionals spend their time."

Accelerating Clio Work in Canada

The acquisition also meaningfully accelerates one of the most anticipated product launches in Canadian legal technology. Clio Work, the AI platform purpose-built for legal professionals to understand matters, build strategy, and draft, is Clio's fastest-growing product globally and has seen significant inbound demand from Canadian firms waiting for its arrival. Bringing Clio Work to Canada required a foundation of trusted Canadian legal data. With Jurisage, Clio Work is now expected to launch in Canada later this year.

"The demand for legal AI in Canada is undeniable," said Luke Slan, General Manager, Canada, at Clio. "Canadian lawyers need technology that's grounded in the law they practice and integrated into the workflows they rely on every day. That's what we're building with Clio Work, and this acquisition helps us get there faster."

This acquisition is the first move in a long-term Clio commitment to developing Canadian legal AI. More on what comes next will be shared in the months ahead. Canadian firms interested in being among the first to use Clio Work in Canada can sign up at clio.com/ca/work.

"This is a major moment in the Canadian legal sector," added Newton. "We want Canadian law firms, technology providers, and government in the conversation as we build what comes next."

About Clio

Clio is the global leader in legal AI, empowering legal professionals and law firms of every size to work smarter, faster, and more securely. Purpose-built for the legal industry, Clio's Intelligent Legal Work Platform streamlines workflows, improves decision-making, and combines powerful technology with industry-leading security. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of legal professionals in more than 130 countries, and approved by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio sets the standard for innovation and client success across the legal profession. Backed by world-class investors and a mission to transform the legal experience for all, Clio is defining the future of legal work through AI. Learn more at www.clio.ca.

SOURCE Clio

Media Contact: Mesila Malltezi, Lead Communications Manager, [email protected]