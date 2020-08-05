Clinique Ovo Joins with The Fertility Partners Inc

The Fertility Partners works with world class fertility clinics, providing access to shared medical, strategic and operational best practices, promoting research and development activities and offering extensive back-office support. Its goal is to foster global best clinical outcomes, an international reputation for excellence, and exceptional patient and employee experiences. The TFP partner model empowers physicians and their teams to focus on doing what they do best- provide the highest quality fertility medicine and services.

Says TFP's Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman Dr. Andrew Meikle, "we are honoured to partner with clinique ovo. As a leader in the field of Reproductive Medicine in Quebec with six locations, clinique ovo's reputation for high quality patient care is outstanding and as a result, it has become one of the most respected fertility research clinics in the country. We admire their patient-centered excellence, and believe clinique ovo will substantially strengthen our platform for future growth." TFP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Al Yuzpe says "this partnership reinforces our mutual commitment to high-quality healthcare. We share a common mission, to expand access to fertility treatment in Quebec, allocate more resources toward research and development, and provide even more comprehensive care programs that deliver an optimal patient experience."

The Fertility Partners prides itself on fostering a culture that is patient focused, collaborative, inclusive and transparent. clinique ovo will retain a high level of independence and complete clinical autonomy, while benefitting from the range of support services its new parent company can offer.

"We are delighted to join forces with The Fertility Partners to create long-term benefits for both employees and patients, and to grow our leading position in fertility, prenatal, and medical laboratory", says Dr. Francois Bissonnette, Medical Director of clinique ovo. "We see a real opportunity in being able to share best practices to improve clinical outcomes and to collaborate on R&D activities with other leading fertility clinics, for our patients."

About The Fertility Partners: The Fertility Partners is a new venture creating a network of respected fertility clinics across North America. The company aims to be a world class business partner of choice for leading IVF and prenatal practitioners with the goal of achieving global best clinical outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP provides partner clinics with back office support and a collaborative, synergistic medical-scientific, professional and business environment. For more information, please visit www.thefertilitypartners.com.

About clinique ovo: Since its inception in 2003, clinique ovo has offered its services to more than 90,000 patients in fertility, prenatal screening, medical laboratory, preservation of umbilical cord blood, and general women's health through its main Montreal office as well as six satellite clinics in the greater Montreal area, Quebec City and Mont-Laurier. For more information, please visit www.cliniqueovo.com.

SOURCE The Fertility Partners

For further information: Dr. Andrew Meikle, Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman, Email: [email protected]; Steve Yuzpe, President & CFO, Email: [email protected], The Fertility Partners Inc., 21 St. Clair Avenue East, Suite 900, Toronto, ON M4T 1L9

Related Links

https://www.thefertilitypartners.com/

