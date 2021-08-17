CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO HEALTH CANADA FOR EXPERIENTIAL, PSYCHEDELIC-ASSISTED PSYCHOTHERAPY TRAINING Tweet this

ATMA was the first private company in Canada to conduct legal psychedelic-assisted therapy with psilocybin under a Section 56 Exemption granted by Health Canada, and continues to work to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy care to Health Canada-approved palliative care patients for compassionate reasons.

ATMA is pleased to announce the completion of its first clinical trial application (CTA). The phase II open-label single arm study, led by psychiatrist Dr. Ravinder Bains, aims to assess the safety and psychological outcome of psilocybin when administered to healthy participants enrolled in a psychedelic assisted therapy training program offered by ATMA. Physiological outcome will be assessed by documenting vital signs including heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature after administration of dried mushrooms (psilocybin) over a 6-hour experimental session, while the psychological outcome will be documented by pre-and post-session self-assessment, including the QIDS-SR16 and MEQ30 questionnaires. With growing interest in clinical applications of psilocybin to treat depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and substance abuse disorders, the physiological data gleaned from this study will provide much-needed 'healthy control' information. "There have been several recent publications from top-tier medical journals that demonstrate psilocybin therapy is effective and potentially surpasses current pharmacological treatments for a variety of mental health issues," states ATMA co-CEO David Harder. "ATMA believes it is critical, from both the patient and health care provider perspective, that therapists have direct knowledge of the effects of psilocybin." This perspective is not unique to David or the team at ATMA; ATMA currently has a waitlist of 400 mental health care providers enlisted in its therapist training program.

Mental health care providers who want to complete experiential learning with psychedelic medicines are currently tasked to travel out of Canada to seek these experiences. There have not been experiential learning opportunities made available to therapists in Canada. If ATMA's application to Health Canada is successful, therapists will now be able to engage in experiential learning and training opportunities on Canadian soil. It is anticipated that therapists who have an experiential understanding of psychedelic medicines will demonstrate increased efficacy in providing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies.

In partnership with Wayfound Mental Health Group, ATMA aims to create the framework and groundwork for all mental health professionals seeking to adopt psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. ATMA Co-CEO Vu Tran sees the importance of competency in this offering. "If the goal is to make psychedelic therapy accessible to as many Canadians seeking as possible, then the solution must be to support regulated health care professionals to do so in a safe, ethical, and streamlined fashion."

Wayfound Mental Health CEO Megan McElheran expressed: "We are committed to supporting mental health professionals to access a high standard of clinical training in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, as we understand how crucial mental health professionals will be to the continued development of the psychedelic industry. We want to stay ahead of the tide and engage as many mental health professionals as possible in training opportunities with psychedelic medicines and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Hence, the mental health industry is ready should legalization of the psychedelics occur."

The Trial application's Principle Investigator, Dr. Ravinder Bains, understands this philosophy. "We are experiencing a mental health crisis on the front lines, and having these effective tools at our disposal must come with qualified therapists with first-hand experience who know how to use them."

