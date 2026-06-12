Climate Solutions Prize unveils 2026 winners

Under the theme Innovation in Motion, the Festival brought together leading voices in climate, policy and innovation across seven tracks, with more than $1.5 million in prizes.

MONTREAL, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The fourth edition of the Climate Solutions Prize Festival came to a close on the evening of June 9 at the Marché Bonsecours. The event drew 1,500 people to Montreal on June 8 and 9 for two days of talks, panel discussions and pitch events bringing together innovators, investors, industry leaders and policymakers from more than 20 countries and 5 continents. The winners of the four 2026 prizes were revealed at the closing ceremony.

"Climate innovation will not be led by slogans, but by builders. Our finalists are proof of that: their solutions do not ask the market to make a sacrifice. They win because they are faster, cleaner and profitable. Thank you to each of them for bringing that ambition to our stage, and my warmest congratulations to Treetack, TerraFixing, Tydra Labs, Local Energy, BeNat, the National Research Council of Canada and Hyperion, the University of Toronto in collaboration with Xatoms, Pirouz Kian and Sanjay Dube. The real race today is no longer about invention, but about the speed of deployment, and this week, we proved that we can lead it," said Galith Levy, CEO and co-founder of the Climate Solutions Prize.

From a high-level kickoff to a Shark Tank style finale

Pascale Déry, Quebec's Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, officially launched the event, reaffirming the government's commitment to accelerating the ecological transition through innovation. She was followed by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montreal, who underscored the city's key role as an international hub for research and innovation in the service of climate action, as well as the importance of cities on the front lines of environmental challenges.

The program brought together leading voices, including Sage Lenier, climate educator and founder of Sustainable & Just Future, and Bruce Friedrich, founder and CEO of the Good Food Institute. The Honourable Jean Charest, former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada and former Premier of Quebec, spoke with Henry Stern, Senator for the State of California. Their conversation, both clear-eyed and committed, explored a central question: how can democratic institutions respond to the climate emergency in a way that meets today's challenges? They pointed to the Quebec-California carbon market partnership as an example of how to build sustainable and resilient economies.

The event concluded with a Shark Tank-style pitch competition, where the finalist companies for the Climate Tech Trailblazer Prize defended their solutions before a jury of investors and industry leaders, ahead of the announcement of the winning company at the closing ceremony.

The 2026 winners:

Climate Tech Trailblazer Prize (Canada & Quebec)

Breakthrough Research Prize

First place : National Research Council of Canada and Hyperion, $250,000

Second place : University of Toronto in collaboration with Xatoms, $150,000

Climate Startup Equity Prize, powered by Cycle Momentum - Pre-Seed

Climate Startup Equity Prize, powered by Cycle Momentum - Seed

Student Entrepreneur Innovation Prize

First place : Pirouz Kian, University of Calgary - NanoStrip, $100,000

Second place: Sanjay Dube, Memorial University of Newfoundland, $80,000

The Climate Solutions Prize in numbers

The 2026 edition welcomed 1,500 participants, with a 30% increase in prize applications over last year. It featured seven tracks, including three new ones (Nature and Biotechnologies, Resource Technologies, and Energy and Power). Since 2020, the Climate Solutions Prize has awarded more than $12 million in prizes, and its winners have unlocked more than $111 million in follow-on capital.

About the Climate Solutions Prize

Climate Solutions Prize is a climate innovation platform that arms startups and researchers with the funding, global visibility and strategic connections they need to move from proof-of-concept to real-world deployment. It connects climate technology innovators directly with the investors, industry partners, policymakers and decision-makers who can accelerate their path to market. Since 2020, the platform has awarded more than $12 million in prizes, and its winners have unlocked more than $111 million in follow-on capital.

Learn more: climatesolutionsprize.com

SOURCE Climate Solutions Prize

Media contact: Emmy Vande Rosieren, COPTICOM, Stratégies et relations publiques, 514-603-3209, [email protected]