CLIMATE EDUCATION TAKES CENTER STAGE AT THE AMAZON SUMMIT IN BRAZIL

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG, the global organizer of Earth Day, congratulates President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil for leading the global community in identifying climate education as a critical component of environmental awareness.

At the Amazon Summit organized by the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization in Belém do Pará, on August 7th, 2023, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva released a ground-breaking statement acknowledging the important role climate education plays in protecting our planet: "I want to take the climate issue to public schools, so that our children can help raise awareness in their families."

President Lula addresses climate education's vital role in environmental awareness.

"The world is waking up and recognizing climate education is the key to solving climate change," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. "President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's bold clear message needs to be elevated across the world so that every nation follows Brazil's leadership."

In another remarkable achievement, at an Amazon Dialogues event, led by EARTHDAY.ORG's Regional Director of South America, Rodolfo ROPO Beltran secured the agreement of 63 members of the Brazil Climate Education Coalition to support an official request to all eight South American Presidents from the Amazon region to include climate education in their nation's school curriculums. All of this in the same week the United Nations announced Brazil as the 2025 host of the international climate meeting, COP30, in the Amazonian city of Belém do Pará.

"We recognize the importance of advocating for climate education so that younger generations are not just aware of the environmental issues impacting our planet but are also given the skills they need to innovate solutions to climate change," said Rodolfo ROPO Beltran, EARTHDAY.ORG's Regional Director of South America. "It's this action that will drive a new, greener global economy which will create a pipeline of sustainable, planet friendly jobs."

Letter of Recommendation to the Amazon Summit

EARTHDAY.ORG recognizes President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ground- breaking leadership on helping to elevate the need for climate literacy and calls on other world leaders to do the same.

To learn more about EARTHDAY.ORG's Climate and Environmental Literacy campaign, please visit: https://www.earthday.org/campaign/climate-environmental-literacy/ .

ABOUT EARTHDAY.ORG:

EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day actions each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at earthday.org.

