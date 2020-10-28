Climate Crisis - Are CEOs doing enough to create a corporate circularity culture?

Partnering with vendors that are tackling sustainability issues needs to be a fundamental aspect of a corporations "Climate Crisis" action plan. "Implementing proper tracking and reporting protocols will be essential if are going to achieve our Climate Change commitments," Caron states.

Executive Mat Service, as part of their Climate Crisis Action Plan has initiated a reporting system called the "1-billion lbs. CO2 objective." The firm has developed a low carbon circular approach to supplying their services to the market that delivers significant environmental benefits. The benefits are tracked and made public on the Company's "Sustainability Ledger." Click here for more information Sustainability Ledger

Executive Mat Service has recently introduced a new line of floor rental matting called "ECO Legacy". A triumph in engineering the new matting technology delivers improved floor safety and cleanliness while delivering significant carbon intensity reductions.

More information is available at www.Proudly-Canadian.ca.

About Executive Mat Service

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Executive Mat Service is a Nationwide leader in supply and servicing of matting and facility floor programs. Executive Mat Service programs ensure a clean and healthy building while contributing to carbon emission reduction with its greenest and safest floor matting programs. As Canada's only ISO14001 (Environmental) and COR Safety Certified mat rental service, and proud recipient of Emerald Award for Environmental Innovation. Safety, health, and environment have been the cornerstones of Executive Mat Service's operating philosophy for over 25 years.

SOURCE Executive Mat Services

For further information: Marketing Manager, [email protected]