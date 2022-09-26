Climate Change Visionary to Speak at Symposium on Sustainability

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Concern about a sustainable future is a growing public issue. Climate change, the increasing number of viruses, the growing list of endangered species and other related environmental issues make news headlines daily. Sustainability can improve our health and well-being and help create a better future for all.

To encourage discussion of these important issues and to celebrate 75 years of Giving and Growing, the Garden Club of Toronto is hosting a symposium "Inspiring Change for a Sustainable Future" on October 22, 2022 from 10:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Avenue West.

The symposium will explore four main themes: the interconnectedness of the web of life, the intrinsic value of nature, our role as guardians and stewards of the earth, and the health benefits of being connected to nature.

Keynote speaker Diana Beresford-Kroeger is a world-renowned author, medical biochemist, botanist and climate change visionary. She is the author of five books including To Speak for the Trees and Global Forest. A passionate advocate for a sustainable future with a unique understanding of the science behind the issues, Beresford-Kroeger is highly regarded as a speaker and media spokesperson.

She will be joined by:

Carolyn King, Order of Canada recipient and creator of Moccasin Project

Isaac Crosby, Teaches Indigenous Agriculture Techniques at University of Toronto

Sarah Winterton, Carolinian Canada

Sundaura Alford-Purvis, Society of Organic Urban Land Care

Other features of the day include an Art Show featuring creations by Garden Club of Toronto members and plenty of opportunity to network with speakers, panelists and community allies.

Tickets are $45 plus service fee and include a box lunch.

For further information on this symposium and how to purchase tickets visit:

https://thegardencluboftoronto.ca

About the Garden Club of Toronto

Since 1946, the Garden Club of Toronto (GCT) has pioneered major horticultural, garden-related, floral artistry, environmental and educational projects. True to its vision of sharing the wonder of nature through education, engagement and creativity, GCT stimulates a knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; aids in the protection of native plants, trees, birds and soil; and has contributed to civic planting. GCT played a major role in the creation of the Toronto Botanical Garden (formerly The Civic Garden Centre) and co-founded the annual Canada Blooms event. GCT counts among its more than 50 garden projects the Gardens of Casa Loma, the 19th Century Garden in St. James Park, and the Teaching Garden in the Toronto Botanical Garden. A registered charity, GCT has contributed close to $9 million in current dollars to all its projects. To learn more, visit www.thegardencluboftoronto.ca.

