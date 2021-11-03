Climate Catastrophists at COP26 Slapped Down by CLINTEL Letter says Friends of Science Society

The UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow opened with even more ridiculous Doomsday claims from national and religious leaders, none of whom are scientists, but CLINTEL's open letter slaps down this nonsense with 'climate reason' says Friends of Science Society.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As reported in the Daily Mail of Nov. 1, 2021, COP26 opened with a litany of melodramatic claims about an apocalyptic future due to climate change, but CLINTEL's open letter to world leaders of Nov. 2, 2021, slaps down this nonsense with 'climate reason' says Friends of Science Society. CLINTEL is the climate intelligence organization based in The Netherlands, with a network of more than 900 signatory scientists, engineers and scholars who reject the claim of a climate emergency.

The CLINTEL message reads:

Message of CLINTEL to National Politicians and World Leaders at COP26 (pdf)

Hard facts show that global warming is NOT catastrophic, and therefore, there is NO climate crisis. Stop your fear-mongering messages. Fear leads always to wrong decisions and above all, it destroys the minds of our youth. Instead, inspire them with a positive outlook! The big climate picture tells us that we are slowly moving via ups and downs to the next ice age. The recovery from the Little Ice Age has been very beneficial for mankind and nature. Enjoy today's relatively benign climate! Sometime in the future we will again move to a colder phase and ultimately into the next ice age. The big climate picture also tells us that extreme weather, consisting of heat waves and cold fronts, droughts and floods, hurricanes and blizzards, etc. is an integral part of the Earth's climate. Stop cherry-picking weather events that suit your fear-mongering agenda! Already for many decades, real-world observations show that IPCC's climate models seriously misrepresent unbiased science. The reality is that changes in the CO2 emissions have a negligible impact on the Earth's weather and climate. The reality is also that sea level rise has been stable and small for centuries. CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth. It also benefits agriculture, increasing crop yields worldwide (see Figure 1 in pdf), enabling us to address global hunger. Please, stop slavishly following the Paris Climate Accord of 2015. It is fear-based and will only impoverish world nations. Instead, develop concrete climate adaptation plans, in collaboration with the regions. Global mitigation policies cost an exorbitant amount of money and they have never saved one life. National adaptation plans work, whatever the causes of climate change may be (see Figure 2 in pdf). Wind- and solar energy can play only a small role in the energy transition. Use clean fossil fuel power for the increasing energy needs, particular in developing countries. Meanwhile, cooperate worldwide to develop the nuclear power plants of the future, together with new storage and transportation technologies. It will result in prosperity for all.

Please, see also CLINTEL's World Climate Declaration (WCD), https://clintel.org/world-climate-declaration/

CLINTEL is independent from governments and independent from companies.

The letter is signed on behalf of the CLINTEL international ambassadors by Dr. A.J. (Guus) Berkhout, President of CLINTEL. Berkhout is an Emeritus Professor of Geophysics, Member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW), and senior member of the Dutch Academy of Engineering (AcTI).

Dr. Berkhout was a featured guest speaker at Friends of Science Society's 18th Annual Event entitled "Politicians Can't Stop Climate Change". Dr. Berkhout's presentation is entitled "Climate Science: Let the Data Speak" and can be seen free of charge on-line. The related slide deck is posted here.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 19th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

