Climate Adaptation Leader Quentin Chiotti Joins Matrix Solutions

"Climate risk adaptation has become an essential consideration for our public and private sector clients – with both positioning themselves to understand climate risks and build resilience into their operations," said Matrix Solutions President and CEO Matthew Sutton . "Quentin's leadership and reputation combined with Matrix's solid foundation in water resources engineering and the environmental sciences, position us to be industry leaders."

Dr. Chiotti has extensive consulting and research experience as an evidence-based practitioner and thought leader – working in the area of climate adaptation since 1993 for government and non-government agencies. He joins Matrix Solutions from Metrolinx, Canada's largest transit agency, where he served as Senior Advisor for Sustainability and subject matter expert for climate risk and resiliency. At Metrolinx, Chiotti helped developed sustainable design and climate data standards that will inform climate resiliency and adaptation strategies for some of Canada's largest transportation projects. He also held roles in climate change and air quality management with Environment Canada, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, and Pollution Probe, one of Canada's oldest environmental non-governmental organizations.

"Assessing climate change risks and designing resilience into critical infrastructure requires a collaborative approach and the multi-disciplinary integration of environmental and climate sciences and engineering," Chiotti said. "I'm very excited to be working with well-respected technical leaders at Matrix to develop and implement solutions that reduce climate risks."

David Van Vliet oversees the technical leadership function at Matrix Solutions as Vice President, Technical Excellence and Innovation. "I'm looking forward to working with Quentin to build the climate risk and resilience practice and help our clients adapt to a changing climate," Van Vliet said. "Our approach is to create a core team of climate resilience practitioners and also integrate climate risk and resilience thinking horizontally across all our practice areas and technical disciplines."

Matrix Solutions is a 100% employee-owned pure play environmental consulting and engineering design firm based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For nearly 40 years, the company has developed innovative, pragmatic, and sustainable solutions for public and private sector clients operating across North America. Core markets range from infrastructure and mining to renewable energy and oil and gas. Visit matrix-solutions.com to learn more about the project services and solutions the company provides.

