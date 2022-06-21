CLIKBO Labs taps hip-hop music legend Choclair to join company as Lead Hip-Hop Affairs and Director

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Noah Shopsowitz CEO Founder of CLIKBO Labs and Kareem Blake known as Choclair, signed an agreement today that will allow them to elevate the hip-hop experience, in particular, the Canadian cannabis hip-hop experience. "Now that Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted, people will be carrying personal amounts of cannabis and our 'personal carrier' containers are specifically designed to improve freshness, be odour resistant, crush-proof, and food safe. Our company motto is FASHION+UTILITY and our accessories can be fastened with assorted clips, lanyards, chains, and fobs to knapsacks, keychains, and purses. It's all about de-stigmatizing the emerging legal cannabis lifestyle." says Shopsowitz.

"CLIKBO Labs is a pioneer in cannabis lifestyle accessories. That's what attracts me, it's perfect for people attending shows, concerts, or just chillin' with friends." explains Choclair.

Under the agreement Choclair will offer his time and energy to support the business through his appearances, endorsements, and business development activities. There are provisions in the agreement for Choclair branded accessories and entertainment events. Choclair is a subject expert on hip-hop and will advise the company.

"Hip-hop culture and lifestyle have always been a cornerstone of our designs. From our earliest product launches, we found acceptance and adoption with DJ's and a broad hip-hop audience," says Shopsowitz. CLIKBO Labs already has an existing roster of North American hip-hop DJ's as ambassadors.

A press release party at Grossman's Tavern, in Toronto, from 9:00-10:00PM on Friday July 8, 2022. All press are welcome.

About Choclair:

Kareem Blake known as Choclair has been a preeminent Canadian rapper in the 1990's and for over thirty years. Choclair is an international music icon who has set the benchmark for Canadian hip-hop, laying the foundation for artists such as Drake, Kardinal Offishall, Belly, Classified, K' naan and Saukrates. His first release, Twenty-One Years, in December of 1995 was quickly embraced worldwide and has been labelled by critics as a "hip-hop anthem." He has been nominated for six Juno awards and has won four, as well as a MuchMusic Video award.

About CLIKBO Labs:

A company specializing in the design and manufacture of innovative packaging and accessories for CPG, cosmetics, personal care items, snacks, tobacco, and all cannabis products, with 100% recyclable, child resistant, crush-proof, odour resistant, and seniors friendly designs.

