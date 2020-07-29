Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Production Update"

AMERICAN FORK, UT, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Exploration, Development, and Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the report that for June 2020, Desert Hawk Gold Corp. (Desert Hawk) drilled 1,397 development holes and crushed 38,861 tons of ore averaging 0.0105 ounces per ton of recoverable gold. Desert Hawk placed on the leach pad 527 recoverable ounces, and current estimates are that the pad currently contains 4,160 ounces of recoverable gold. Desert Hawk plans to increase its production in the months ahead. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company

For further information: Please feel free to contact Dr. Ken Friedman, President at 303-642-3134, or Keith Moeller at 801-756-1414 ext.100.

