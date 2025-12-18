Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Distribution and Production Update"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Notice of December 2025 Distribution – American Silver, LLC declared a $0.12 per member share distribution, which totaled $220,810 distributed to the Company, its largest single shareholder owing just over 20 percent (20%). For more information about the American Silver, LLC companies and products, please see the following websites: https://silverbiotics.com/, www.ablmedical.com, and https://ablmfg.com/.

Production Update – Desert Hawk Gold Corp. ("DHGC") is working with a buyer that made an offer on ownership interest in DHGC. The buyer's representative has been on site for weeks reviewing the current operations. Production of gold has slowed to about 4 oz +/- per day and Management is trying to resolve the issues that are causing this.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

For phone contact, please feel free to call Dr. Ken Friedman, President, at 720-994-2953.