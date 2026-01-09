Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Board Member Passing"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah , Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The officers and directors of Clifton Mining Company hereby announce the recent passing of board member K. Bruce Jones, who had served on the board of directors many years ago starting back in the 90's and who has been a long-time shareholder in the Company. Mr. Jones was recently again elected as a member of the board of directors in October of 2025. His knowledge, experience, kindness, and professional demeanor will be missed by all.

Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company

For phone contact, please feel free to call Dr. Ken Friedman, President, at 720-994-2953.