Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Clifton Financials Released, Updated Gold Production Numbers"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Clifton Mining Company has released its 2020 audited financial statement. Basic net income per share was $0.08 and fully diluted net income per share was $0.07. A copy of Clifton's financial statements can be found at https://www.cliftonmining.com/file/53811d87-23ae-4c68-80ab-538ba546b95d.

Also of significance, the company repurchased just over 3.3 million shares (more than 5%) of its common stock over the course of the year, while increasing its net cash position from $2,757,399 to $2,966.221.

Exploration, Development, and Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the production and sales reports for February and March 2021. Desert Hawk Gold Corp. (Desert Hawk) sold 282 ounces of gold in February and 412 ounces of gold in March. Sales of silver were 302 ounces of silver in February and 444 ounces of silver in March. These precious metals were all recovered from the leach pad. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

For further information: For additional information, please feel free to contact Dr. Ken Friedman, President at 303-642-3134, or Keith Moeller at 801-756-1414 ext.100.

