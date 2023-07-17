Cliff Norton Joins Sky View Suites as Partner

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Sky View Suites, Toronto's leading provider of Corporate Housing, is delighted to announce the appointment of Cliff Norton as Partner.

With a career in Relocation spanning two decades, Cliff Norton has made significant contributions to the Relocation Sector. His extensive knowledge and leadership have been instrumental in the success of various organizations.

"We are delighted to welcome Cliff to our team as a Partner," said Steven Argyris, CEO of Sky View Suites. "His industry expertise and proven leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our offerings and expand our reach. We are confident that his strategic insights will guide us in delivering even greater value to our clients."

Norton's track record includes successful leadership positions at hospitality companies, where he spearheaded initiatives to drive growth, optimize guest experiences, and establish strategic partnerships. His passion for delivering exceptional service and his commitment to excellence align perfectly with Sky View Suites' core values.

"I am thrilled to join Sky View Suites as a Partner and be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking team. The company has already established itself as a leader in Corporate Housing, and I look forward to further elevating its reputation and expanding its footprint." - Cliff Norton

Cliff Norton's appointment as Partner marks an exciting new chapter for Sky View Suites as it continues to lead the industry and set new standards in Corporate Housing.

About Sky View Suites:

Sky View Suites is a leading provider of Corporate Housing, offering exceptional accommodations in prime locations. With a commitment to delivering unparalleled service and attention to detail, Sky View Suites caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking a comfortable and convenient home away from home. For more information, visit www.skyviewsuites.com.

For further information: Cliff Norton, Sky View Suites, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 888-787-7829