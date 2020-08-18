CLIF® To Power The Bike Life In Canada This Summer

While COVID-19 has disrupted daily routines for many, cycling has become a popular way for Canadians to stay active and travel within their own city, all while social distancing. As part of the Bike Life campaign, CLIF will help more Canadians cycle this summer and discover new outdoor adventures. CLIF has teamed up with local Canadian partners, including Bike Share Toronto and Montreal on Wheels , to offer thousands of complimentary bike rides this summer so Canadians can keep active and truly enjoy the Bike Life .

"As Canada's leading energy bar, we want to help remind Canadians that adventure isn't only found at the tops of mountains or at some distant getaway, but it's also right here in their own city," said Aniefre Essien, Clif Bar & Company brand manager, Canada. "During a stressful and unusual time for many across the country, we want to do our part and help more Canadians safely enjoy the summer season through cycling."

Summer of the Bike

To celebrate the Bike Life in Canada this summer, CLIF has joined forces with a variety of local partners to get more Canadians cycling and inspire local adventures.

The CLIF Team will be travelling throughout Toronto and Montreal with the CLIF Adventure Trailer to inspire local urban adventures, surprise consumers with free bike rides and gear, and sample new CLIF BAR® energy bars, including CLIF Sweet & Salty energy bars now available in Canada . CLIF will employ additional safety precautions including enhanced PPE and maintaining the recommended safe social-distance.





Through a partnership with Bike Share Toronto, CLIF will distribute over 5,000 free bike rides to Canadians in the GTA to help inspire urban adventure. CLIF will offer free bike rides to Toronto consumers in the downtown core through complimentary Toronto Bike Share codes at various CLIF Adventure Trailer stops and via an integrated content partnership with Indie88.





In Montreal, CLIF has partnered with Montreal on Wheels to help consumers jump into the bike life by offering free rides every Sunday in August. CLIF will provide locals with starter packs stocked with energy bars to feed adventures, along with cycling tips provided by famous actor and bike aficionado Felix-Antoine Tremblay. Located directly on the bike path and in the beautiful district of Old Montreal, Montreal on Wheels, will also share different bike routes to inspire locals to (re)discover the city and its surroundings.





, CLIF has partnered with to help consumers jump into the bike life by offering free rides every Sunday in August. CLIF will provide locals with starter packs stocked with energy bars to feed adventures, along with cycling tips provided by famous actor and bike aficionado . Located directly on the bike path and in the beautiful district of Old Montreal, on Wheels, will also share different bike routes to inspire locals to (re)discover the city and its surroundings. To support the increased interest in cycling in urban centres, CLIF will work with local bike shops throughout Toronto and Montreal to offer CLIF BAR energy bars to keep Canadian cyclists get ready for their rides.

Born on a Bike™ and made for athletes of every stripe, CLIF performance energy foods are uniquely crafted for your workout needs. Perfect before or during a workout, CLIF BAR contains a unique blend of simple and complex carbohydrates from sugar and Canadian organic rolled oats for energy. The idea for a better bar was born during a 175-mile bike ride by founder Gary Erickson. Nearly 30 years later, CLIF BAR remains the ultimate energy bar.

For more information on the Bike Life, visit clifbar.ca

ABOUT CLIF BAR & COMPANY

Clif Bar & Company crafts foods with purpose for people and the planet, including CLIF BAR®, CLIF Kid®, and BUILDERS® brands. That's why we prioritize organic and plant-based ingredients to create wholesome foods for any moment. For more information on Clif Bar & Company, please visit www.clifbar.ca, check out our Facebook pageat www.facebook.com/clifbar and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @clifbar.

