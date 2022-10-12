CLIF ® and Nature Canada launch one-of-a kind outdoor event to help more Canadians gain access to the outdoor activities

CLIF donates $50,000 to expand Nature Canada's NatureHood program and hosting CLIF DAY CAMP, aimed to bring outdoor exploration to families in Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Clif Bar & Company , a leading maker of organic and plant-based foods, is proud to announce its partnership with Nature Canada and its NatureHood program. The collaboration with the national environmental charity kicks off with CLIF® DAY CAMP, a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive experience designed to help deserving families from across Canada enjoy the great outdoors. The goal is to support NatureHood's focus on connecting youth from diverse backgrounds with nearby nature by reducing barriers to participation faced by marginalized communities. Along with the creation of CLIF DAY CAMP, CLIF will donate $50,000 USD to support the program's initiatives which include education, youth programs, and research into barriers faced by marginalized and racialized youth.

Nature Canada (CNW Group/Clif Bar & Company)

"Many youth in lower-income households have never experienced outdoor activities like camping, birding, hiking, or mountain biking due to the cost of equipment, and lack of outdoor space," says Jodi Joy, Director of Development for Nature Canada. "That is why supporting families with ways they can enjoy the outdoors is vital to both their physical and mental health. Our partnership with CLIF will help more residents of Canada experience the wonder of nature by supporting NatureHood."

CLIF DAY CAMP will be open to three selected families in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to enjoy a day in nature, experiencing various outdoor activities allowing them to gain the knowledge and gear needed to continue exploring the Canadian outdoors.

From October 12 to 27, Nature Canada's NatureHood program will request entries, asking children to draw what their dream day in nature looks like to them. A total of three winners and their families will be selected by Tuesday, November 1, to bring their perfect adventure to life. An additional six families will be chosen across Canada to experience outdoor activities including birdwatching, hiking, and nature walks hosted by Nature Canada's NatureHood partners across the country.

"At CLIF, we know someone's first experience in nature can be the spark that ignites a lifelong love of outdoor exploration," said Hilary Hanley, the Senior Brand Strategy Lead for CLIF 's Canadian business. "We think the CLIF DAY CAMP program can be that start for a select group of families, and hope that our future work with Nature Canada will help more people discover their passion for the natural world."

About CLIF Bar

CLIF Bar crafts foods with purpose for people and the planet, including CLIF BAR®, CLIF Kid®, and BUILDERS® brands. That's why the company prioritizes organic and plant-based ingredients to create wholesome foods for any moment. Learn more by visiting Clifbar.ca or follow them on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook at @ClifBar.

About Nature Canada

Nature Canada was founded in 1939 because of the passion and initiative of Mabel Frances Whittemore, a teacher and nature lover whose main goal in life was to share her passion for nature with others. Today, Nature Canada represents a network of over 175,000 members and supporters and more than 1,200 nature organizations across the country. Over the past 80 years, Nature Canada has helped protect more than 110 million acres of parks and wildlife areas in Canada and countless species that depend on this habitat as well as connecting hundreds of thousands of Canadians – especially children – with nature through its activities. Learn more by visiting naturecanada.ca or follow them on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook at @NatureCanada. For media resources, visit the Nature Canada online newsroom, naturecanada.ca/news .

NatureHood is a program run by Nature Canada. For more information or to make a donation, visit naturecanada.ca/NatureHood

