Clif Bar Is Looking To "Make It Good" For Canadians This Summer

Energy bar brand will be touring Toronto and Vancouver to inspire urban adventures

EMERYVILLE, CA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Bringing their newest campaign to life, Clif Bar wants to inspire a positive spirit of adventure with its Make it Good Adventure Trailers. Starting in August, the tricked-out adventure trailers will be rolling through the GTA and Metro Vancouver areas to help inspire local urban adventures, sample new CLIF Bar energy foods and surprise and delight consumers to "Make it Good."

Clif Bar wants to inspire a positive spirit of adventure with its Make it Good Adventure Trailers this summer. (CNW Group/Clif Bar & Company)

Earlier this spring, Clif Bar launched "Make it Good", the most significant advertising campaign in its 27-year history. "Make it Good" reflects on Clif Bar's trailblazing choices to run a different kind of food company. Purposefully designed to break through the clutter of typical food advertising, the campaign uniquely illustrates the company's approach to running a sustainable food business by making intentional choices for the benefit of people and the planet.

"We're hitting the road to bring 'Make it Good' to life and share how locals and visitors alike can embrace a sense of fun and adventure in their own backyards," said Aniefre Essien, Clif Bar brand manager. "Since launching our campaign, we have stressed that 'Make it Good' is a call to action and we hope everyone can stop by to get inspired for their next adventure."

Consumers in Vancouver and Toronto are encouraged to stop by the Make it Good Adventure Trailers for tips on local urban adventures and activities in the area, along with complimentary CLIF Bar energy foods, adventure gear and a few surprises. Consumers dropping by the trailer will also be able to learn more about how CLIF Bar helps protect the places Canadians explore and play, including partnerships with The Great Trail, Protect Our Winters and more.

"As a leading adventure brand in North America, we want to help remind Canadians that adventure isn't just found at the top of a mountain or in the middle of the woods, it's also right here in their own city and community," said Essien. "We have partnered with a number of great local organizations in Canada who share our values around adventure, community and Protecting The Places We PlayTM every day."

In addition to the schedule of consumer stops, CLIF Bar has also partnered with The Toronto Sport and Social Club and Urban Rec in Vancouver, with the Make It Good Adventure Trailers scheduled to make appearances at games in both respective regions to help fuel local athletes and make it good this season.

The Make it Good Adventure Trailers will kick-off with a stop at Toronto's Harbourfront neighbourhood on August 7th and will continue to make appearances at urban hot spots in Toronto and Vancouver throughout the Fall. For a schedule of stops with ongoing updates, and to learn more about the "Make it Good" campaign, visit www.clifbar.com/Summer-Adventure-Series.

The Harbourfront – Toronto : August 7 th , 10-4 p.m.

– : , The Docks – Toronto : August 13 th , 4-11 p.m.

– : , Lamport Stadium – Toronto : August 14 th , 4-11 p.m.

– : , Central Tech Stadium – Toronto : August 15 th , 7-11 p.m.

– : , Downsview Park – Toronto : August 19 th , 4-11 p.m.

– : , Kitsilano Beach – Vancouver : August 20 th , 6-8 p.m.

– : , The Docks – Toronto : August 20 th , 4-11 p.m.

– : , The Docks – Toronto : August 21 st , 4-11 p.m.

– : , Spanish Banks Beach – Vancouver : August 22 nd , 6-8 p.m.

– : , Downsview Park – Toronto : August 22 nd , 4-11 p.m.

– : , Grouse Mountain – Vancouver : August 24 th , 6-8 p.m.

– : , Varsity Stadium – Toronto : August 26 th , 4-11 p.m.

– : , For the list of scheduled stops, please visit www.clifbar.com/Summer-Adventure-Series.

About Clif Bar & Company

Clif Bar & Company crafts nutritious and organic food to feed and inspire adventure, including the CLIF® BAR® energy bar; Clif Kid, Imagination Needs Fuel and LUNA® Bar; The Whole Nutrition Bar. Family and employee-owned, the company is committed to sustaining its people, brands, business, community and the planet. For more information on Clif Bar & Company, please visit www.clifbar.ca, check us out on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

