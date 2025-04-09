Client Lifecycle Strategies by Karen Howard Empowers Jewellery Appraisers to Reduce Stress and Enhance Client Acquisition

Three-month program offers appraisers insights into niche markets, competitive analysis, and sustainable client base development for improved work-life balance

GUELPH, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- The jewellery appraisal industry is evolving, and appraisers must adapt to stay competitive. To support professionals in this niche field, Karen Howard, a seasoned gemmologist and appraiser, is launching Client Lifecycle Strategies, a 3-month course designed to help appraisers understand their client niche, research competition, and build a sustainable business with consistent client flow.

The course addresses a major gap in the industry—while appraisers are trained in valuation techniques, there has never been structured guidance on identifying the right clients and marketing effectively. Many professionals assume that "everyone" is their client, leading to inefficient marketing efforts, inconsistent work, and unnecessary stress. Client Lifecycle Strategies provides targeted strategies to streamline an appraiser's business, helping them attract ideal clients while improving work-life balance.

The launch of Client Lifecycle Strategies comes at a pivotal time for the industry. The jewelry appraisal market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased consumer awareness, a burgeoning luxury goods sector, and the expansion of online jewelry sales. According to a report by Research and Markets , the global jewelry appraisal market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This surge indicates the necessity for professional appraisers to authenticate jewelry transactions, particularly in the online space.

"Client Lifecycle Strategies is all about helping the appraiser get past the notion that everyone is their client," says Karen Howard, Founder, Jewellery Appraisers Coach. "By understanding who they want to work with as their client, they will streamline the marketing message, where it needs to be seen, and therefore reach their prospective clients with less stress."

With 40 years of retail sales experience and over 30 years as a gemmologist, Karen Howard is well-equipped to guide new and established appraisers through this innovative program. From her experience running KC Appraisals (2002-2024) to coaching aspiring appraisers on business development, Karen's expertise fills a critical training gap in the industry.

Appraisers seeking to enhance their client acquisition strategies and reduce professional stress are encouraged to book a call through the official website: https://jewelleryappraiserscoach.com .

About Jewellery Appraisers Coach

Jewellery Appraisers Coach, founded by Karen Howard, FCGmA, RMV, CAP-CJA (Retired), IMJVA, provides expert consulting and coaching for new and established jewellery appraisers. With a strong focus on business development, ethics, and client engagement, the company helps appraisers build successful, sustainable businesses in a competitive market.

