Clever Expands to Provide Secure Access to Digital Learning in Canada

The most widely used single sign-on and rostering platform in the K-12 market is now available for free to schools across Canada.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clever, the digital learning platform used in over 70% of U.S. K-12 schools, today announced that its platform is available to use across Canada in the English language.

Clever provides schools with a free portal where students get easy access to all the digital learning tools they use for their classes, eliminating the need to remember unique usernames and passwords for each tool. The company also offers an optional paid identity management product designed specifically for K-12 schools.

Clever's expansion in Canada comes alongside school administrators' and teachers' growing need to simplify access to digital resources and ensure the privacy of student information.

"We saved weeks of work setting up edtech for the district and hours of classroom time that we used to spend troubleshooting login issues," said Mildred Weiss, an education technology specialist from Alberta. "We also have to meet the requirements for our cybersecurity insurance provider, so having Clever adds that extra layer of security that we need to protect our students."

Simplified edtech implementation

With the free Clever platform, schools can simplify edtech implementation and usage. They can:

Safely share data from a school's student information system to create and manage accounts in third party apps in a secure, automated way;

Give students and teachers a learning portal where all digital resources can be found in one place;

Make it easier for young students to log in securely without typing via Clever Badges.

Clever offers this platform, as well as support and training, free of charge to schools with the support of application developers, including many leading global learning providers who partner with Clever to simplify and secure access to their software.

Schools looking to streamline identity management can add on Clever IDM for a low annual fee to automatically provision, update and deprovision user accounts and organizational units for students, teachers and staff in Active Directory and Google Workspace.

"Canadian classrooms are adopting cloud services and digital learning tools at a faster pace than ever," said Trish Sparks, CEO at Clever. "With the Clever platform, educators can simplify and secure digital learning resources for all their students. We're delighted to serve schools in Canada with dedicated onboarding and customer success to help make this back to school season just as easy as we can."

"Setting up classes can be a time-consuming task for teachers and we are happy to have a helpful solution through our partnership with Clever to simplify this in Google Classroom," said Dave Messer, Product Manager at Google. "We have heard great feedback from U.S. school districts and now look forward to expanding internationally with Clever, starting in Canada."

Committed to Canadian data privacy standards

Clever's services follow privacy principles and data security standards that can help public schools comply with provincial Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy legislation and helps private schools comply with private sector personal information protection laws such as the British Columbia Personal Information Protection Act, the Alberta Personal Information Protection Act, and the Quebec Act respecting the protection of personal information in the private sector.

Boards maintain 100% control of their data, and Clever data minimization features send only the data needed. Clever does not rent or sell data, permit advertising, or profile students. Clever's comprehensive security program is designed to secure student data from loss, unauthorized access, unauthorized use, unauthorized alteration and unauthorized disclosure.

Learn more about Clever's compliance with Canadian privacy laws here . Clever is also a proud signatory of the Student Data Privacy Pledge , a member of the Student Data Privacy Consortium , the first recipient of the IMS TrustEd Apps Seal , and has received CommonSense Privacy Program 's highest possible rating, "Use Responsibly," based on a full privacy evaluation.

For more information or to start onboarding, school leaders can contact Clever at https://www.getclever.com/canada-signup/ .

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 70% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advancing educational equity. And Clever makes digital learning more secure with affordable solutions for schools to automate account security. Clever, a Kahoot! company, has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

