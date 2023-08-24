OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Boutiques Clément Quebec brand is opening a new clothing, shoes, accessories and furniture store for baby and kids. It will be the largest such store in Ontario. This step marks a significant moment for the fourth generation of the Clément family, who are pursuing the development and growth of the brand in Canada.

"We are particularly thrilled to proceed with the grand opening of the largest baby and kids store in the heart of Ottawa. This new outlet will allow us to serve even more efficiently our customers, who are always on the lookout for the latest trends and quality products. This store opening constitutes one more step in our company's development strategy," said Jean-Philippe Clément, Administrator at Les boutiques CLÉMENT.

The store is strategically situated in the Bayshore Shopping Center, well known as Ontarians' favourite mall and for its proximity to the city of Gatineau in Quebec. This new Clément store was designed to create a dynamic shopping experience by inviting clients to discover products on site, in a friendly environment. The layout of the 19,000-square-foot store puts families at the very heart of its design.

"The new Clément store in Ottawa will offer more than 10,000 products, from clothing 0-20 years old, to baby equipment, breastfeeding products, maternity clothes and a vast selection of shoes, all to meet the needs of families in the Ottawa and Gatineau region," said Jean-Philippe Clément.

As described very well in its mission entitled, "A Family Store," Clément is a proud Quebec company whose product range and offer are well known by parents and highly sought-after. For over 80 years now, the leading expert in baby, kids and teenagers' products has stood out with the quality and expertise of its solid team, who makes it a point to assist clients in their shopping experience.

As a leading player in baby and kids' products, Clément now has 30 stores, one online store and employs 500 people. Clément delivers everywhere in Canada, directly from its website.

Images of the new store are available to download by clicking here.

Photo credit: Boutiques Clément

Address

100 Bayshore Drive

Level 1

Located in the former Sport Chek store

Ottawa, Ontario

K2B 8C1

Opening Hours

Monday to Saturday: 9 AM to 9 PM

Sunday: 10 AM to 6 PM

About Clément

In business since 1939, the family company is now led by the fourth generation of the Clément family. As a true leader in the retail sale of clothing, accessories and furniture for baby and kids, CLÉMENT now has 30 stores, one online store and more than 500 wonderful employees in Quebec and Ontario.

Website: www.clement.ca

SOURCE Clément

For further information: Source: Jean-Philippe Clément, Administrator, Boutiques Clément; Media Inquiries: Marie-Michelle Chartier, Director - Corporate Communications, Arsenal, [email protected], Cellphone Number: 514 435-7208