Clearwater Announces Election of Directors

HALIFAX, NS, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CLR):

Today, Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated ("Clearwater") announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. The votes were cast by ballot at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in Halifax on June 23, 2020. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld

Colin MacDonald 48,664,168 99.32% 333,153 0.68%

John Risley 48,641,806 99.27% 355,515 0.73%

Jane Craighead 48,777,198 99.55% 220,123 0.45%

Vicki McKibbon 47,907,736 97.78% 1,089,585 2.22%

Brendan Paddick 47,697,549 97.35% 1,299,772 2.65%

Mickey MacDonald 48,661,057 99.31% 336,264 0.69%

Stan Spavold 47,669,746 97.29% 1,327,575 2.71%

Jim Dickson 47,814,599 97.59% 1,182,722 2.41%

Karl Smith 48,775,251 99.55% 222,070 0.45%

About Clearwater

Clearwater is one of North America's largest vertically integrated seafood companies and the largest holder of shellfish licenses and quotas in Canada. It is recognized globally for its superior quality, food safety, diversity of species and reliable worldwide delivery of premium wild, eco-certified seafood, including scallops, lobster, clam, coldwater shrimp, langoustine, whelk, crab and groundfish.

Since its founding in 1976, Clearwater has invested in science, people and technological innovation as well as resource ownership and management to sustain and grow its seafood resource. This commitment has allowed it to remain a leader in the global seafood market and in sustainable seafood excellence.

SOURCE Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated

For further information: Investor relations, (902) 443-0550, [email protected]

