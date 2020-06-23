Clearwater Announces Election of Directors

Jun 23, 2020, 14:30 ET

HALIFAX, NS, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CLR):

Today, Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated ("Clearwater") announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors. The votes were cast by ballot at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in Halifax on June 23, 2020.  The results of the vote are detailed below:

Directors

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Colin MacDonald

48,664,168

99.32%

333,153

0.68%

John Risley

48,641,806

99.27%

355,515

0.73%

Jane Craighead

48,777,198

99.55%

220,123

0.45%

Vicki McKibbon

47,907,736

97.78%

1,089,585

2.22%

Brendan Paddick

47,697,549

97.35%

1,299,772

2.65%

Mickey MacDonald

48,661,057

99.31%

336,264

0.69%

Stan Spavold

47,669,746

97.29%

1,327,575

2.71%

Jim Dickson

47,814,599

97.59%

1,182,722

2.41%

Karl Smith

48,775,251

99.55%

222,070

0.45%

About Clearwater

Clearwater is one of North America's largest vertically integrated seafood companies and the largest holder of shellfish licenses and quotas in Canada. It is recognized globally for its superior quality, food safety, diversity of species and reliable worldwide delivery of premium wild, eco-certified seafood, including scallops, lobster, clam, coldwater shrimp, langoustine, whelk, crab and groundfish.

Since its founding in 1976, Clearwater has invested in science, people and technological innovation as well as resource ownership and management to sustain and grow its seafood resource. This commitment has allowed it to remain a leader in the global seafood market and in sustainable seafood excellence.

