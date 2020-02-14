Clearly redefines 'amazing customer service' - this is what it looks like

VANCOUVER, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -

When it comes to customer service, pretty much everyone claims to have a great offering. But Clearly really does mean it.

Video: Clearly's 24/7 Customer Service is Seriously Great

The brand has taken an innovative approach to ensure that every part of the customer journey is tailored to deliver the best possible experience. But it's not just about meeting people's needs and expectations – Clearly strives to exceed them.

From the browsing and choosing stage right through to delivery and returns, Clearly's customer service makes buying eyewear online feel like an easy and natural part of everyone's lifestyle.

Don't believe it? Just watch the video:

The fastest delivery in Canada (and worldwide)

With headquarters and distribution based in Vancouver, Clearly is able to offer the fastest eyewear delivery in all of Canada – including the world's first same-day delivery service by bike for contact lenses.

CEO Arnaud Bussieres says: "Consumers are now used to seeing something they like online, clicking to buy, and having it in their hands within a few hours. That is the Amazon effect on consumers' expectations. So, we have decided that consumers should be able to do the same thing with something as important as their eyewear."

Clearly has built its supply chain with the best carriers such as Purolator to come up with innovative solutions that streamline the delivery process. Customers living in Toronto or Montreal can now order contacts at 9pm and have them in the morning the day after, all shipped from Vancouver. Glasses wearers can receive their new frames in as little as 2 or 3 days. And it's only going to get faster.

"We already have the fastest delivery solutions in the world, but we're always striving to find ways to make things even better for our customers, which usually translates in being faster and friendly for the environment. The days of waiting weeks for your eyewear to show up are over – we're the fastest, the most reliable and are building a system which is driven by customer choice and aligned with our environmental values" Bussieres says.

24/7 Customer Service

Whether it's a question about fit or a query about an order, it's easy to get in touch with a representative at Clearly. With 24/7 customer support available via phone, email, and live chat, people can decide how and when they want to connect. Prefer to speak in French? Bonjour – Clearly is bilingual, too.

"The typical fixed-hours Customer Service offering doesn't work anymore. We're at the office. We have to take our kids to hockey practice. We're waiting in line at Tim Hortons. Clearly wants to make it easier for customers to get their questions answered, so they can get the eyewear they need to get on with their busy lives," says Bussieres.

Clearly is also growing its digital engagement team, to support customers who are seeking help via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. This makes the brand even more accessible to a new audience, meeting Gen Z and other savvy social media users on their level.

"Some people like calling and talking to someone, and we're there for them. Others prefer to chat online. We're there for them, too. And for those who need a physical touchpoint, we have our showrooms where consumers can have an eye exam and get any advice for their vision needs," Bussieres says.

Clearly (and its US brand Coastal) just got awarded the best customer service award in North America by Newsweek.

Canadian roots, global outlook

Great customer service isn't just about fixing problems and answering questions. What sets Clearly apart is the way it applies a customer-obsessed outlook across every business decision.

"We were born, raised and have kept our headquarter and operations in Canada. We support the Canadian economy. So, it's no surprise that we act Canadian! And in today's environment where health concerns arise, we are proud to serve our customers from Vancouver and have no disruption to our supply chain contrary to most of our competitors," Bussieres says. "We're caring, friendly, and down-to-earth. We like to help. We like quality and value. And yes, we like to drink craft beer on Fridays."

These core values travel further afield through Clearly's purpose: Clearly has embarked on a Mission to eradicate poor vision in the world by 2050. Its "Buy One, Give One program" has already contributed to almost half a million donations, including in the Canadian community.

All these factors add up to create a brand that people can turn to and trust. Choosing Clearly means quick and efficient service that suits exactly what you need in that moment, from someone who genuinely wants to help.

Want to try us out? Contact Clearly's amazing customer service team:

About Clearly

Clearly is one of the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the optical space, founded and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Clearly is serving millions of clients across the globe every day through its e-commerce platform (www.clearly.ca) and its showrooms.

Clearly is a purpose-driven organization which has embarked on a journey to eradicate poor vision in the world, the largest and most unaddressed disability touching 2.2 million Canadians and 2.5 billion people worldwide.

Clearly addresses the barriers of awareness, access and affordability through its unbeatable speed and scale of delivery, its furiously priced offer on eyewear and contact lenses and its 24/7 customer service, elected in 2020 as the best customer service in North America by Newsweek. Clearly has also been elected one of the best place to work for in Canada.

