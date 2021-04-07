Clearly Payments & Glass Canvas announce Payment Integration Partnership

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Clearly Payments, a Canadian payment processor, Glass Canvas, a church platform technology provider, have partnered to modernize how churches receive donations. The partnership comes around Tilma, a suite of digital parish tools and services that brings all their tools into one place and helps create opportunities for encounters with Jesus. Clearly Payments brings the payment system that integrates into Tilma to make payments fast, secure, simple, and low-cost.

"A seamless payment experience is critical to making it easier for parishioners to give and creating an environment of generosity in a parish," stated Jason Jensen, Glass Canvas CEO. "We have seen the impact in parishes so far and can't wait to see how this can help encourage healthy parish life".

In particular, Glass Canvas and Clearly Payments plan to increase church donations by making them fast and easy with online and mobile donation tools.

"We see payments as a critical piece to the user experience of software platforms. The ability to integrate into software so payment transactions are simple and cost-effective is a critical part of our mission" stated Chris Farmer, CEO of Clearly Payments. "We offer a complete set of integration capabilities so platforms like Glass Canvas can flourish."

The world has accelerated the need for cloud-based solutions. Online and remote software solutions, such as what Glass Canvas and Clearly Payments are providing, are helping organizations make the lives of people easier and safer.

Glass Canvas and Clearly Payments are both technology companies based in British Columbia.

ABOUT CLEARLY PAYMENTS

Clearly Payments is a payment processor with the mission to drive down the cost for organizations to accept credit cards. Clearly Payments delivers end-to-end payment solutions for software platforms, medium to large merchants, and businesses looking to create a revenue stream from payments. Join the vision for a world where payments are immediate, free, global, and frictionless.

‍ABOUT GLASS CANVAS

Glass Canvas is a studio of creatives, ministry experts, and digital specialists who build products for the Church. Our tools help parish and dioceses teams serve their people better and create opportunities for meaningful encounters with Jesus.

SOURCE Clearly Payments Inc.

For further information: Chris Farmer, [email protected], 1-800-818-1402 ext. 100