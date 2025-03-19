Clearly Canadian And Toronto Blue Jays Partnership Is A Home Run

Iconic Clearly Canadian Is the Official Sparkling Water of the Toronto Blue Jays.

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Batter up! Clearly Canadian is the Official Sparkling Water of the Toronto Blue Jays. Clearly Food & Beverage Company ULC, producer of the Clearly Canadian line of premium-natural and flavoured sparkling waters, today announced the multi-year partnership between the two Canadian fan-favourites.

Beginning at Blue Jays Opening Day presented by TD on March 27th, baseball fans can now enjoy the game and Clearly Canadian, which will be available for purchase at Rogers Centre in the brand’s acclaimed flavours: Mountain Blackberry Original, Wild Cherry Original, and Sparkling Mineral water.

Fueled by a fan-led online crowd-funding campaign, the cross-border cultural staple of the 90s has made an incredible comeback. Since its 2017 retail reintroduction, the OG of flavoured sparkling water has experienced an outpouring of demand for its iconic glass bottles, exceeding all expectations and growing at a market-leading pace. In addition to glass bottles, Clearly Canadian's new 6-pack cans, allow fans to enjoy the brand on-the-go.

"Clearly Canadian and baseball have always had a connection. Baseball inspired the design of our iconic blue glass bottles. Our founder was a huge baseball fan and wanted something that felt like a baseball in his hand," explained CEO Paul Tepperman.

"Partnering with the Toronto Blue Jays is a natural fit with our brand. As a brand and company, we care about all things Canadian, including Canadian sports, outdoor living and nature, Canadian culture and events, and sharing good thoughts, good words, and good deeds that give back to our communities," noted Jennifer Blackburn, VP Marketing Strategy and Interim CMO.

"We're thrilled to partner with Clearly Canadian – a brand that aligns with Blue Jays values," said David O'Reilly, Sr. Director of Partnerships for the Toronto Blue Jays. "We're excited to offer Blue Jays fans an iconic beverage at Rogers Centre for years to come. As Canada's baseball team, this is a unique opportunity to connect with our fans with the Clearly Canadian product offerings."

Clearly, it's the water that makes the fan-favourite unique and flavourful. Clearly Canadian is crafted with sparkling Canadian spring water from award-winning springs, natural fruit flavours, and simple ingredients. Clearly Canadian's commitment to environmental responsibility to protect Canada's nature and beauty is a point of pride.

In addition to Rogers Centre, Clearly Canadian is available at Loblaws Market banners, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, Farm Boy, FreshCo, Metro Ontario, Circle K, 7-Eleven, London Drug, Whole Foods Canada, and on Amazon Canada. Visit our store finder at clearlycanadian.com

About The Clearly Food & Beverage Company

Clearly Canadian (Clearly Food & Beverage Company ULC) was founded in 1987 and is one of North America's signature premium food and beverage brands. Clearly Canadian's mission is to "be a leading lifestyle brand that promotes good thoughts, good words and good deeds", with a tagline of "Clearly it's our Water", reinforcing the brand's unique Canadian spring water from source that makes the brand unique and so flavourful. Through its Clearly Community Challenge give-back program, Clearly Canadian provides financial support to crowdfunding campaigns and causes aligning with the brand's core values. Clearly Canadian sparkling waters are sourced from across Canada's pristine springs, contain natural fruit flavours with simple ingredients, and are bottled in recyclable materials only. For additional information, visit www.clearlycanadian.com or follow @ClearlyCanadian on Facebook or Instagram.

