Clearleaf Inc. Announces Launch of SampleDirect Platform alongside Cova, Greenline, a BLAZE® Company, and TechPOS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Clearleaf Inc., the innovative force behind Canada's leading free cannabis e-commerce menu service "Buddi," is thrilled to introduce SampleDirect. This groundbreaking platform streamlines product and trade marketing opportunities for cannabis brands and sales brokers, while enhancing product selection and knowledge for retailers. By facilitating cannabis sampling programs and providing product showcasing and preselling opportunities before products become available through provincial government wholesalers such as the OCS, AGLC, and BCLDB, SampleDirect revolutionizes the way brands and retailers collaborate.

SampleDirect offers brands and sales brokers a seamless solution for exchanging product information and facilitating sample distribution across 3000+ licensed cannabis stores in Canada. Simultaneously, it provides retailers with a simple tool to explore and sample products, informing their inventory decisions and increasing product knowledge, while empowering them to take more control of the sampling request process. This platform also allows brands to accurately measure the return on investment (ROI) of their sampling initiatives. Integrated into existing point-of-sale systems, including Cova, Greenline, a BLAZE® Company, and TechPOS, SampleDirect will be accessible in all provinces with privatized cannabis retail.

Ryan Lalonde, CEO of Clearleaf, stated, "With the rapid and continuous influx of new cannabis products entering the market, our retail and brand partners expressed a need for a consolidated platform facilitating product discovery at scale and fostering stronger retailer-brand connections in a centralized platform. SampleDirect accomplishes all of that and more."

Clearleaf has forged exclusive partnerships with Canada's top three cannabis point-of-sale providers, guaranteeing seamless integration and instant accessibility to the platform for retailers. By directly integrating SampleDirect into retailers' existing point-of-sale systems, this strategic collaboration eradicates the necessity for additional third-party platforms or tools. This streamlines operations and maximizes efficiency for both retail users, and brands seeking to expand their product marketing initiatives.

"We're excited to partner with SampleDirect," says Chris Violas, CEO of Greenline, a BLAZE® company. "This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering a seamless commerce experience through innovative tech solutions. Our goal is to bring convenience and growth benefits directly to our retailers so they can improve consumer engagement and manage inventory more efficiently."

Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to unveil this new partnership with SampleDirect and offer cannabis retailers such an innovative sample ordering system. With this integration, most of Canada's retailers will be able to request product samples directly from brands through the Cova Hub, enabling their staff to 'try before they buy' or get educated about new cannabis products, so they can make informed recommendations to their customers."

A spokesperson from TechPOS added, "This partnership with SampleDirect represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver superior POS solutions. It simplifies the sampling process for retailers, enabling them to stay at the forefront of industry trends and meet consumer demands with unprecedented ease. We're proud to contribute to this innovative service that enhances the retail experience and fosters a closer connection between retailers and brands."

Lalonde concluded by emphasizing, "While our initial focus remains on sample exchange and product presale marketing, SampleDirect is poised to evolve further. In the near future, we plan to introduce additional features aimed at fostering enhanced collaboration between retailers and brands. These initial features are just the beginning."

For more information about SampleDirect, email [email protected], or visit sampledirect.io

SampleDirect Partners:

To Learn More About Cova Software, click here: https://www.covasoftware.com

To Learn More About Greenline, a BLAZE® company, click here: https://getgreenline.co

To Learn More About TechPOS, click here: https://techpos.ca

