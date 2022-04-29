Clearford Water Systems Inc. Files a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal under the BIA

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Clearford Water Systems Inc. (TSXV: CLI) ("Clearford" or the "Company") announces that on April 28, 2022 it filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal ("Notice") pursuant to the provisions of Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA").

Pursuant to the Notice, KSV Restructuring Inc. has been appointed as the proposal trustee (the "Trustee") and will assist the Company in its restructuring efforts. This filing follows the Company's ongoing strategic review of its options previously announced in its news release of March 23, 2020.

The filing of the Notice has the effect of imposing a 30-day statutory stay of proceedings that will protect the Company and its assets from enforcement actions. During this period, the Company expects to file a formal proposal under the BIA (the "Proposal"), setting forth a comprehensive plan for payment to the Company's creditors in due course.

The Company has taken this action under the BIA as the most expeditious and economical manner of addressing the interests of its creditors and allowing it to carry on its operations uninterrupted. Only Clearford Water Systems Inc. intends to file a Proposal, and its subsidiaries, including Clearford Waterworks Inc. will not be subject to the Proposal process. All of Clearford's subsidiaries will continue to operate in the ordinary course.

Management will work closely with the Company's board of directors and its financial and other advisors and, with the assistance of the Trustee, to maximize the realizable value of the Company's residual assets.

There can be no assurance that the process will result in the Company realizing any value in the Company's residual assets in any transaction or, if a transaction is proposed, that it will be successfully concluded in a timely manner or at all.

Failure by the Company to achieve its restructuring objectives through an approved Proposal will result in the Company becoming bankrupt.

Trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") has been halted. There is no certainty as to timing or likelihood that the common shares will recommence trading on the TSX-V.

About Clearford Water Systems Inc.

Clearford Water Systems is a provider of unified water management solutions for the design, deployment, finance and operation of water infrastructure systems. Clearford is one of the largest operators of private water and wastewater systems in Ontario with over 260 sites across the province. Our diverse team of licensed engineers, certified operators and technical staff provide total solutions that meet the water management needs of owners, property managers, and communities. In-house personnel include designers and technical specialists in, water and wastewater, engineering, compliance & regulations, construction services, and health & safety.

The Company's technology-based water solutions include Clearford One® wastewater infrastructure systems, and a full range of UV Pure® water disinfection products. Clearford is the winner of the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Global Decentralized Water & Wastewater Treatment. For more information, visit www.clearford.com.

