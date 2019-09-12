Clearbridge Mobile recognized on the 2019 Growth 500 two years running

Canadian Business unveils 31st annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Business and Maclean's today ranked Clearbridge Mobile No. 203 on the 31st annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue on Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.

This is the second consecutive year Clearbridge Mobile has been ranked in the Growth 500, a testament to the accelerated growth of the business.

"Clearbridge Mobile is honoured to be on the 2019 Growth 500 ranking," says CEO, Deepak Chopra. "This distinction follows a year marked by high-profile digital product releases for companies like ParticipACTION, Dynacare, and Pac-12 Networks, among others. Going forward, we continue to see momentum in mobile transformations with our enterprise partners as they look to adapt to evolving customer experiences. Enterprises today must innovate more quickly than ever to keep pace with changing business environments."

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

Clearbridge Mobile ranked on Clutch.co's Top Canadian App Development Companies list two years in a row and has received accolades from The Webby Awards, W3, Creativity International Awards, and others.

About Clearbridge Mobile

Clearbridge Mobile is an award-winning full-stack mobile app development company that provides user-centric design and engineering services. Clearbridge Mobile is dedicated to building better, stronger relationships between you and your customers with best-in-class mobile solutions. With more than 250 apps successfully delivered for enterprise clients like Bell Canada, TD Bank, Rogers Communications, and Tim Hortons, Clearbridge Mobile is the right partner to help transform and drive your business forward.

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

SOURCE Clearbridge Mobile

For further information: Dan Kosir, (647) 361-8401 x177, dan@clearbridgemobile.com

Related Links

http://clearbridgemobile.com/

