Cleantech Prefab Builder CABN Closes Strategic Investment Round to Accelerate Production Capacity

New capital positions CABN to deliver more rapidly-built, energy-efficient homes

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CABN, a Canadian builder of prefabricated, energy-efficient homes, announced the successful closing of a strategic investment round. The new capital supports CABN's core mission to combat the housing crisis sustainably, and advances their production and operational capacity to deliver net-zero building solutions in residential and commercial markets.

The round was led by Active Impact Investments, with participation from Greensoil PropTech Ventures, Groundbreak Ventures™, Alder Capital Sustainable Ventures, and Liberty North Capital as agent. Holding a common mission to invest in sustainable housing technologies with significant growth potential, the successful raise reflects growing market confidence in CABN's vision and reinforces its position as an innovator in rapid green building.

"We're honoured and excited to have the support of Canadian investors who share our commitment to rapid, scalable, net-zero building solutions," states CABN Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jackson Wyatt. "This alignment reflects the promise of prefab innovation and its potential to meet urgent housing needs while driving meaningful progress toward climate resilience."

The new investment will fuel the next phase of innovation at CABN's 90,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Brockville, Ontario. Funds will support the integration of robotics and automated systems designed to accelerate the production of prefabricated homes, improving speed and precision while maintaining high quality standards.

The integration of 3D LiDAR scanning and mapping technologies will enable virtual simulations that optimize robotic functions and inventory management before implementation. Once fully operational, the facility will be capable of producing 1.66 million cubic feet of sustainable building materials, equating to 552,000 square feet of livable housing per year.

Funding will also support the development of new material sourcing and testing methods, including a patent-pending scanning technology – the first of its kind in North America – that evaluates the structural integrity of individual pieces of wood, reducing waste and strengthening the connection between sustainable forestry and high-performance construction.

"Aligning with our mission to contribute to solving the most urgent environmental issues, we're thrilled to support the rapid scaling of CABN's net-zero builds," says Mike Winterfield, Managing Partner at Active Impact Investments. "CABN's optimized production of sustainable homes pushes the needle forward on both climate and housing targets, enhancing Canada's economic resilience with durable jobs and local innovation."

According to the Real Estate Institute of Canada , modular construction offers a promising solution to the country's housing crisis, with an estimated 3.5 million additional homes needed by 2030 to restore affordability. At the same time, 61 per cent of homebuyers in the 2025 Canadian Housing and Mortgage Consumer Survey cited energy efficiency as a key factor in their purchasing decisions. With pressure mounting on both housing supply and energy performance, this investor raise comes at a critical moment: supporting forward-looking solutions that meet the evolving needs of Canadian homeowners.

Founded in 2021, CABN's approach to building design marries best-in-class construction techniques with advancements in renewable energy and assembly to delivery. With several active projects across Canada and the United States, CABN models are built in days, finished in weeks, and use only 20 per cent of the energy required by traditional homes.

CABN's pilot home, completed in just six weeks in Mallorytown, Ontario, avoided 3,393 kg of CO₂ during construction and cuts another 3,542 kg annually through off-grid solar operation. With carbon negative structures ready for rapid delivery, assembly, and net-zero performance, CABN is the choice for builders and developers who wish to build sustainably; the climate crisis calls for nothing less.

ABOUT CABN

CABN is a Canadian modular company transforming the housing industry across Canada and the United States with its patented technology and environmentally friendly building practices aimed at revolutionizing sustainable living. On a mission to make housing more efficient and financially attainable, CABN utilizes prefabricated materials to rapidly build smart, beautiful homes that generate more energy than they consume, making them net-zero and reducing their impact on the environment. CABN founder, Jackson Wyatt, known for his immense success in establishing a global sustainable products company, Greenlid, for which he built 50+ innovative products distributed in 10,000+ stores across North America and 25 countries worldwide.

About Active Impact Investments

Active Impact Investments is a Certified B Corp based in Vancouver, B.C., whose mission is to support environmental sustainability through profitable investment by providing money and talent to accelerate the growth of early-stage climate tech companies with early revenue and significant growth potential. Their portfolio includes and is seeking some of the most successful startups in North America that are capable of achieving venture scale and becoming extremely profitable while solving the most urgent environmental issues.

About Greensoil PropTech Ventures

GSPV funds companies with transformative technologies that are digitizing and decarbonizing the built environment. The Fund's portfolio of companies develop, commercialize and scale products, services and software that enable real estate asset managers and developers to use energy and natural resources more efficiently and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. Established in 2016, Greensoil maintains two sustainable PropTech funds with approximately US$140M AUM. For more information, visit https://www.gspv.vc/ and follow GSPV on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About GroundBreak Ventures™:





GroundBreak Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in housing innovation, construction technology and property technology. It invests as early as the pre-seed stage and provides both the capital and the domain expertise necessary to support the growth of our entrepreneurs, and the businesses they work tirelessly to build.

The firm also co-founded The Centre for Housing Innovation ("CHI"), based in Toronto, in 2025. The CHI connects entrepreneurial, government and industry leaders to scale emerging tools and technologies and establish global leadership in housing innovation. The CHI offers both a bespoke accelerator program as well as a suite of training and ecosystem-building solutions.

About Alder Capital Sustainable Ventures

Based out of Toronto, Alder Capital invests in high-growth companies that deliver positive social and environmental outcomes. We provide growth capital to revenue generating businesses that seek strong financial returns, while contributing to a more sustainable global economy.

About Liberty North

Established in 2013, Liberty North Capital is a premier boutique investment banking firm committed to empowering businesses to achieve transformative growth. Headquartered in Toronto, with a national presence throughout Canada, Liberty North Capital specializes in capital and advisory services for emerging growth companies globally. With a commitment to integrity, transparency, and client-centric service, we deliver tailored solutions to help our clients and partners achieve long-term success. For more information, visit www.libertynorthcapital.com .

For more information: Zeena Kanaan, Account Director, Idea Workshop, [email protected]