CleanSlate UV Unveils Testing That Supports Efficacy Against Novel Coronavirus, Allowing Facilities to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 on Mobile Devices

Testing on MS2 surrogate supports a kill rate of at least 99.979% in just 20 seconds. Testing and production scaling supported by a $300,000 IRAP contribution from the Government of Canada

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- CleanSlate UV , the leader in mobile device disinfection, today unveiled 3rd party lab results that prove the solution can be used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on cell phones, tablets and other devices. The company's solution will kill at least 99.979% of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) on smartphones in just 20 seconds without the use of any chemicals. This provides hospitals and businesses with a fast and effective way to ensure devices are sanitized every time someone sanitizes their hands, thereby helping to keep staff and customers safe.

This kill rate claim is based on testing against the MS2 bacteriophage, a surrogate virus known to be more resistant to disinfectants than the virus that causes COVID-19. A full breakdown of the testing, along with a scientific Q&A, can be found on CleanSlate UV's COVID-19 info page. Testing was conducted by GAP Laboratories in London, ON adhering to the EPA approved ASTM E1153 standard - the same standard used by hospital grade chemical wipes.

CleanSlate UV's hospital-grade sanitizer uses ultraviolet light to kill bacteria and viruses on smartphones, tablets, barcode scanners, wireless debit machines, and a range of other portable items. The device requires no training, takes just 20 seconds, and can sanitize 3-4 cell phones at once. The chemical-free process won't damage sensitive touchscreen devices, prolonging the life of devices.

"With infection rates spiking in hot spots, we believe CleanSlate UV offers a unique, safe and effective solution that can support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in both healthcare and commercial environments," Taylor Mann, CEO and cofounder of CleanSlate UV said, "Our research continues and we plan to share additional data on the novel human coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the coming weeks."

This testing, along with CleanSlate UV's efforts to rapidly scale production and deployment infrastructure, was supported by a $300,000 contribution agreement from the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) and the Government of Canada as part of their ongoing COVID-19 response initiatives.

CleanSlate UV was founded in 2014 with a mission to quickly and easily eliminate germs on mobile devices. The company's flagship product, the CleanSlate UV sanitizer is the fastest and most effective solution available and is deployed in hospitals, businesses and government facilities across six countries. The company is headquartered in Toronto, ON with offices in Buffalo, NY and partners worldwide. For more information, visit cleanslateuv.com

