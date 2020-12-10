Cleanfarms Launches Saskatchewan Pilot to Collect Baler Twine for Recycling

Baler twine is an essential agricultural tool to wrap and store hay, straw and silage, but at the end of its useful life, plastic twine is challenging to manage. Disposal in landfill can result in the twine twisting around the wheels of landfill equipment and disposal by burning or burying is detrimental to the environment. In Saskatchewan alone, an estimated 1,100 to 1,300 tonnes of twine are used in farm operations.

"Beyond collecting empty grain bags for recycling, the next most important item for us to focus on is twine. Getting it out of landfill and burn piles and into recycling bags has been a Cleanfarms goal for the past few years," said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

He said that this Saskatchewan pilot, which will involve more than 30 collection locations will lay the groundwork for permanent programs for twine and other agricultural plastic wastes that will be implemented in farm communities throughout Canada.

"Saskatchewan farmers' participation in this program will help us understand how to create a circular economy for the recovery of twine once farmers are finished with it," Friesen added.

He pointed to the Cleanfarms program, 'Building a Zero-Plastic Waste Strategy for Agriculture", which is partially funded by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP)* as the catalyst that has made this pilot possible.

The Cleanfarms project has three broad-based objectives:

to build consensus on the appropriate management of non-organic agricultural waste;

to survey farmers to establish current patterns of disposal before and after pilots and education programs; and

to demonstrate best practices in ag waste management through pilot programs conducted throughout Canada .

Already underway is the grower survey component which is targeted for completion in December. The survey asks growers about current practices and attitudes toward disposal options for various types of agricultural plastic waste generated in their operations. The results will inform the development of additional pilot projects that will be conducted throughout the agriculture sector.

Some pilots in Quebec are already operating; others, like the Saskatchewan twine pilots are getting underway now. Pilots are also expected to roll out in the northern interior of British Columbia as well as in specific areas of Alberta, Ontario and Prince Edward Island in 2021.

All the pilots are designed to demonstrate the best practices critical in successful ag waste management. They will help Cleanfarms determine how to provide farmers with more opportunities to manage plastic waste in environmentally responsible ways.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, crop storage, ag plastic and animal health industries.

For a list of pilot collection sites go to Saskatchewan Pilot Program: Recycling Twine on the Cleanfarms.ca website.

*This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada through Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program (CASPP), a $50.3 million, five-year investment to help the agricultural sector adapt and remain competitive.

SOURCE CleanFARMS Inc.

For further information: Barbara McConnell, Cleanfarms Media, 416-452-2373, [email protected]

Related Links

cleanfarms.ca

