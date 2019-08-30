Cleanfarms is collecting old, unwanted agricultural pesticides & livestock/equine medications in various Canadian regions

Peace Region of British Columbia and Alberta – 6 locations – October 16 to 18

and – 6 locations – Northern Alberta – 20 locations – October 7 to 11

– 20 locations – Manitoba – 20 locations – October 21 to 25

– 20 locations – Ontario – 28 locations – September 20 to October 1

– 28 locations – Northern Ontario – 2 locations – September 9 & 20

– 2 locations – & 20 Newfoundland – 3 locations – October 15 to 17

Cleanfarms is a Canadian non-profit organization that delivers recycling and disposal solutions that help farmers and their communities safely manage farm waste, including small and large plastic pesticide and fertilizer containers, seed and fertilizer bags, grain bags and twine. Cleanfarms runs the unwanted and old pesticides and livestock/equine medications collection program in provinces or regions of the country every three years at no cost to farmers.

In most cases, collection days are scheduled at local agricultural retailers' sites and events are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Newfoundland at specific Department of Transportation and Works Depots).

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

livestock/equine medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)

The program will NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.

The last time Cleanfarms collected in these regions was 2016 when it recovered nearly 279,000 kg of unwanted pesticides and nearly 20,000 kg of livestock and equine medications.

The program is funded by the crop protection industry and the Canadian Animal Health Institute. An environmental stewardship organization, Cleanfarms works collaboratively with industry members, agricultural organizations and associations, and the government to ensure that Canadian farmers have opportunities to manage agricultural waste responsibly.

Questions about whether a product is accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at info@cleanfarms.ca.

www.cleanfarms.ca

For further information: Barbara McConnell, media@cleanfarms.ca, P. 613-471-1816, M. 416-452-2373

