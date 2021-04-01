WINNIPEG, MB, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada is committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $3-million investment to Envoy Energy for the installation of three natural gas stations on the Prairies that will put the trucking industry in the driver's seat on the road to a cleaner future.

The new natural gas refuelling stations — which are located at existing gas stops in Redcliff, Alberta; Swift Current, Saskatchewan; and Prawda, Manitoba — will include on-site storage and easy-to-use dispensers providing all the features heavy-duty truck drivers need when refuelling along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is one of the greenest transportation fuels on the market today for long-haul vehicles, producing 20 to 30 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) than other petroleum products and eliminating about 95 percent of the contaminants coming out of the tailpipe of traditional, diesel-powered trucks. CNG can also be produced from renewable natural gas, using waste feedstocks such as landfill gas and municipal solid waste to produce a fuel with 80 percent fewer GHGs.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment, which is investing to establish natural gas refuelling stations along key transportation routes, providing transport companies with cleaner options to move their goods. This investment expands the number of natural gas stations along key freight corridors funded by the federal government to 22.

The government has invested over $600 million to make electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative fuel infrastructure more accessible. This includes helping establish a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This investment supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government provides incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These initiatives are part of Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption through an additional $150 million for infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Natural gas is a sustainable and economical option for the transportation sector. Today's investment is helping Canadian trucking fleets adopt cleaner fuel sources without compromising their day-to-day efficiency while supporting our goal of a net-zero future."

Jim Carr

Special Representative for the Prairies and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"The network of CNG and RNG stations along the Trans-Canada Highway will provide the necessary refuelling infrastructure for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks to confidently travel across the country and allow more vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint."

James Ro

President, Envoy Energy

