CleanAir.ai Launches CleanAir as a Service™ Technology for the Hotel Industry

Property managers and the engineering team are able to verify air quality events and filter status in real-time via a web-based dashboard and smartphone app. Hotels can also offer guests access to the smartphone app for additional peace of mind.

"We are proud that our technology is helping improve traveler confidence and guest experience as the hotel industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael Petgrave, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of CleanAir.ai. "Offering Clean Air Stays™ sends a powerful message to guests that health and safety is paramount in your hotel. Guests know that they will be breathing clean air throughout their stay, and hotel owners have a higher average daily rate (ADR) within their competitive set."

CSS™ can be installed throughout an entire property or in a select number of rooms or suites for a premium offering. According to Petgrave, "setup of the system is plug-and-play," requiring zero new equipment purchase. The service provides continuous monitoring of filter performance and automatically schedules replacements as needed.

For more information on the ALVI CleanAir Safety System™ please visit the CleanAir.ai website .

About CleanAir.AI

Founded in 2018, CleanAir.ai is a Toronto, Canada-based clean technology company that is reinventing how HVAC filters are thought of today. Its patented ALVI CleanAir Safety System™ uses polarization technology to remove microparticulate, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), bacteria, viruses, and mold spores from the air while reducing energy consumption in buildings. CleanAir.ai is a proud recipient of the 2022 Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) Fund for promising new companies developing technologies that will fight climate change, contribute to the circular economy, and promote the well-being of people within their communities with the natural environment.

SOURCE CleanAir.AI

For further information: Press Contact, Michael Petgrave, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, CleanAir.ai, [email protected], 1-647-919-8998; For sales inquiries contact [email protected]