CleanAir.ai ALVI CleanAir Safety System® Wins CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 2022 High Impact Award

The Canadian cleantech company was awarded to pilot its energy-saving technology at selected CapitaLand properties to help improve air quality as people return to work post-pandemic.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian cleantech company, CleanAir.ai, is pleased to announce that it has won the global CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC) 2022 "High Impact Award" for its novel ALVI CleanAir Safety System®.

The ALVI CleanAir Safety System® combines polarization technology and SMART Sensors to remove microparticulate, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), bacteria, viruses, and mold spores from the air while reducing energy consumption in buildings.

Singapore-based CapitaLand Group is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups with a presence in more than 260 cities in over 40 countries worldwide. Sustainability is a core tenet of CapitaLand's business, and it launched the S$50 million CapitaLand Innovation Fund at the inaugural CSXC in 2021 as part of its sustainability drive, demonstrating its commitment to taking an active global leadership role in the transition to a climate-resilient built environment.

The Fund will support the testbedding of green and proptech innovations over a five-year period, with 28 innovation projects supported since its launch. 16 of the projects are sustainability related.

According to the real estate company's official press release, CSXC 2022 received more than 340 submissions from 50 countries around the world. Finalists were invited to pitch at CSXC 2022 Demo Day in Singapore on July 20, 2022. After the live pitch, 10 startups were awarded S$50,000 each to fund their pilots at selected CapitaLand properties worldwide.

CleanAir.ai was one of the three outstanding innovators which received special recognition with the "High Impact" award, and an additional S$50,000 for its pilot project with CapitaLand.

"As the world emerges from the pandemic, people are returning to work, office spaces, hotels, schools, and public buildings – and want to ensure that it is safe to do so," said Michael Petgrave, Co-founder and Chief Sales Officer of CleanAir.ai. "Innovative and future-forward real estate companies are seeking solutions that balance sustainability and affordability without compromising air quality. As human beings, breathing is often the first thing we do when we are born; we must never take clean air for granted. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with CapitaLand to help develop a climate-resistant built environment for future generations."

For more information on the ALVI CleanAir Safety System® please visit the CleanAir.ai website . For sales inquiries contact [email protected] .

Find out more about CapitaLand Group and CSXC at https://www.capitaland.com/csxc.

About CleanAir.AI

Founded in 2018, CleanAir.ai is a Toronto, Canada-based clean technology company that is reinventing how HVAC filters are thought of today. Its patented ALVI CleanAir Safety System® uses polarization technology to remove microparticulate, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), bacteria, viruses, and mold spores from the air while reducing energy consumption in buildings. CleanAir.ai is a proud recipient of the 2022 Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) Fund for promising new companies developing technologies that will fight climate change, contribute to the circular economy, and promote the well-being of people within their communities with the natural environment.

