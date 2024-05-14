Clean Water Amidst Conflict: Run For Water Takes Action in Ethiopia

"Access to clean water isn't just about hydration; it's about dignity, health, and empowerment," says Ed Brett, General Manager of the 2024 Run For Water Event Series. "In rural Ethiopia, women and girls often bear the brunt of water collection, risking their safety and education. By providing clean water solutions, we're not just quenching thirst; we're unlocking potential."

This year, the charity is partnering with MCC and Ethiopia-based Afro-Ethiopia Integrated Development (AEID) to drill wells and implement WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene).

The impacts of clean water are profound. With reliable access to potable water, communities can prioritize education and economic activities over water collection. Health improves, economic stability strengthens, and communities thrive.

"Our objective for 2024 is to raise $300,000 to drill 15 wells – one per each village – and provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs to 15 villages in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, including Kuala Baka and Liben Dankura." says Brett. "But the armed conflict, logistical challenges continue to arise. We're closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with our partners on the ground to ensure the safety of our personnel and the success of our projects."

Despite the hurdles, Run For Water remains undeterred. The upcoming event series will rally the Fraser Valley community in support of clean water initiatives in Ethiopia:

Party at the Park at Mill Lake Park from 5-9pm on Saturday , May 25 is presented by MCC Thrift Shops .

, May 25 is presented by . Run For Water 5K / 10K at Mill Lake Park on Sunday, May 26 is presented by HyLand Properties , with support from our official footwear and apparel sponsor, PUMA .

/ at Mill Lake Park on is presented by , with support from our official footwear and apparel sponsor, . Trail Run For Water on Sumas Mountain on Saturday, June 1 is presented by Lepp Farm Market , with support from Summit Brooke Construction .

on is presented by , with support from . Ride For Water in Chilliwack on Saturday, June 8 is presented by Diverse Properties.

"Proceeds and donations from these events help drill wells and implement WASH programs in Ethiopia," says Brett. "So lace up your running shoes or hop on your bike and join us in making a difference!"

Join a race or volunteer at runforwater.ca!

About Run For Water:

Run For Water is a non-profit organization based in Abbotsford, BC, dedicated to providing clean water solutions to communities in need, particularly in rural Ethiopia. Through partnerships and community engagement, Run For Water strives to alleviate the burden of water scarcity and empower individuals and communities to thrive. To learn more, visit RunForWater.ca.

Media personnel are also invited to show their support at the 2024 Run For Water events:

Party at the Park at Mill Lake Park from 5-9pm on Saturday , May 25

, May 25 Run For Water 5K / 10K at Mill Lake Park from 9am-12pm on Sunday , May 26

SOURCE Run For Water

For further information: Monet Lamphere-Ma, Run For Water Communications, [email protected], 778-401-7100