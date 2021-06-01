Clean Fusion Launches Crowd Funding for DIY Infusion Kits

Clean Fusion has developed patent-pending tools to use "sous vide" to make herbal infusion easy. "Sous vide" means cooking with a circulated, temperature-controlled water bath. Once the exclusive domain of high-end restaurants, affordable circulators now make sous vide infusion methods accessible to home cooks.

Infusion is the process of extracting flavors from fruits, vegetables and plants so it can be added to different food and drinks to create healthy, tasty recipes. You've probably been using infusion without knowing it. Coffee grounds in water? Infusion. Tea bags? Infusion.

"For me, it started with cold brew coffee," said founder Aron Seal. "That's the infusion that got me thinking, 'With the right tools, I can make this better, at a fraction of the price!' For others, it might be herbal butter, vanilla extract, or some other infusion you've always bought ready-made, without ever thinking twice about it. With Clean Fusion's versatility, there's an infusion of choice for everyone."

About Clean Fusion: Clean Fusion has developed its patent-pending technology over the last two years under the leadership of Aron Seal. Mr. Seal has a Queen's MBA with 10+ years' experience as a strategy consultant and as Director of Policy to former Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and former Treasury Board President Tony Clement.

