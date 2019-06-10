Clean Commodities Corp. Appoints Elias Shoufani as Vice-President, Business Development

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE) ("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Elias Shoufani as Vice-President Business Development. He will be responsible for supporting the company's business development activities.

Mr. Shoufani has an extensive international pharmaceutical and business background, including past work experience throughout Israel including in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Eilat, as well as in Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Pharma) from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and has completed additional studies in Clinical Pharmacotherapy at The Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School. Mr. Shoufani is a Registered Pharmacist in the Province of British Columbia.

The role appointment is non-executive.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including lithium and uranium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

Signed,

Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Clean Commodities Corp.

For further information: Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer, 604-652-1710, info@cleancommodities.com, www.cleancommodities.com