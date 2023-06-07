Clean air and the lung health of Canadians are a high priority

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - As wildfires continue to burn in provinces across Canada, vulnerable populations are at a higher risk of health problems when exposed to wildfire smoke. And on Clean Air Day, the impact of good air quality on our health is more important than ever before. According to Canada's Clean Air Day, "wildfire smoke, a major source of air pollution in Canada during the summer months, can affect air quality in rural and urban areas thousands of kilometres away from the fire zone."

With the lung health of millions of Canadians being threatened by various wildfires currently burning, the Lung Health Foundation is reminding anyone living with a lung disease to take extra precautions in protecting their lung health.

"Forest fires release harmful pollutants and smoke which can have adverse effects on respiratory health," cautions Jessica Buckley, President and CEO of the Lung Health Foundation. "Inhalation of wildfire smoke can cause immediate respiratory symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Long-term exposure may lead to chronic respiratory issues."

The Certified Respiratory Educators that manage the Lung Health Line at the Lung Health Foundation recommend that individuals reduce outdoor activity when wildfire smoke levels are high. You can also reduce the amount of polluted air entering your home by keeping your windows and doors closed and making sure they are sealed well. Access to a Certified Respiratory Educator and other valuable resources are available at www.lunghealth.ca.

