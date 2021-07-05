CLC Network Reveals a Bold Rebrand to Pineapple, Signalling a New Era for the Business and Canadian Home Buyers

"This energized brand evolution marks the beginning of a new era for our business, agents, and Canadian home buyers," said Shubha Dasgupta, Founder, and CEO of Pineapple. "The industry is ripe for a fresh, forward-thinking data-driven mortgage provider. Speaking directly to our customers will create an even more seamless mortgage process, backed by our network of agents. Pineapple will be synonymous with trustworthiness, empowering Canadians to get the best rates and service with ease. Our new brand and evolved positioning perfectly illustrate our growing ambition within the market; we couldn't be more excited for what's to come."

The Pineapple name is rooted in the overall brand ethos that has been cultivated within the business from its beginnings. As a symbol of warmth and hospitality – whether taking care of clients or colleagues – the new name, Pineapple, speaks to the culture and values of the business. Pineapple will continue to stand apart from the other options on the market by leveraging technology and focusing on the success of its network. Having built a robust community and proven AI-driven systems, Pineapple will help fuel the Canadian housing market by becoming the go-to mortgage destination for Canadian home buyers.

"We make the mortgage process simple, with a balance of intelligent tools and a team of people happy to help whenever needed," expressed Kendall Marin, Founder, COO and President of Pineapple. "Pineapple is a playful and bold change for our industry, and our approach to doing business is unique. With our cloud-based tools, we have a track record of efficiency within our network, and now, we are thrilled to show mortgage-seeking Canadians how we can also provide them with the best service on the market. We believe it all starts with agents and brokers. When they are well supported and empowered by best-in-class technology solutions, they will be able to offer home buyers a seamless, full-circle, made-to-measure mortgage experience."

In addition to its lively name change, elements of the company's rebranding include refreshed tone of voice and visual identity, from typography to colour palette, logos, and graphics. Inspired by the pineapple husk, the icon found in the new logo represents the industry, with a series of house shapes neatly ordered to create a unique and memorable impression. Various house styles and shapes are also utilized in multiple graphic design elements, creating an instantly recognizable visual system.

To construct the new brand identity, Pineapple worked with August Strategy, a national brand, and communications agency that has worked on exciting direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses across North America. As part of the large-scale transformation project, the team supported various endeavours, including brand strategy, naming, visual identity, copywriting, digital marketing, content, strategic public relations, and social media.

In order to offer a seamless, consistent omni-channel experience to brokers, agents, and new customers in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, Pineapple's new brand identity will be activated today, July 5, 2021, across its platforms and channels, including its website, social media channels, digital advertising, as well as marketing and communications collateral. In addition, the company's proprietary AI-driven CRM broker platform, ALFRED, will convert into 'MyPineapple' to align with the update.

Pineapple was co-founded in 2016 by CEO Shubha Dasgupta, a seasoned entrepreneur, leading mortgage executive, and formerly top mortgage broker in Canada, COO and President Kendall Marin, a former corporate director at Bell Canada (TSX: BCE) and principal mortgage broker, and Chairman Drew Green, one of Canada's leading technology entrepreneurs, founder of EMERGE Commerce (TSXV: ECOM), Apollo Exchange, Brüush Oral Care Inc., Yourika, Emerald, Parvis Invest, &OR Collective, Riverdale Rentals, and Gravitas II Capital Corp. among others. Together, they aspired to build a different kind of brokerage, one that is driven by innovation, education, and compassion. In 2020, the founders welcomed CSO Christa Mitchell, an esteemed professional in the mortgage industry with over 15 years of experience in sales, technology, and executive management. With visionary leaders at the helm, Pineapple is on track with its strategic expansion plan and large-scale digital transformation program and set to revolutionize the mortgage industry and home-buying process for all.

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With over 400 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream, owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community, and a proud sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society, where proceeds from every transaction go to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.gopineapple.com for more information.

