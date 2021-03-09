CLC Network Closes Out 2020 With Nearly $1.1B Loan Volume, Focused On Driving Future Digital Innovation Within Canada's Mortgage Industry

Reshaping the mortgage marketplace, CLC Network's powerful broker platform ALFRED drives the Network's success by integrating intuitive features benefiting both agent and homeowner

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The CLC Network, a Canadian mortgage company and leading innovator in the industry, closed a remarkable $1.1B in loan volume in 2020, facilitating countless dream home purchases for Canadian families. Year-over-year, the Network has had more than 78% volume growth and a 204% revenue growth - in addition to growing the network of brokers by 98%.

"Closing close to $1.1 billion in loan volume as a network is a homerun in any year, but especially in an unprecedented one like 2020 – and this is just the beginning," said Drew Green Founder and Chairman of CLC Network. "Our fourth quarter was the best in the company's history which signals momentum – all driven by CLC's focus on modernizing an antiquated process and reshaping the mortgage industry."

At the core of this success is ALFRED, the Network's proprietary AI-driven CRM platform. Driving efficiency for mortgage professionals through digitizing their day-to-day workflow into a central ecosystem. Backed by Salesforce, ALFRED uses machine learning and cloud-based tools to intuitively integrate tasks and workflow into one seamless experience. By leveraging technology to create the first full-circle experience for agents and a more personalized experience for clients, CLC Network delivers the mortgage experience that is improved for all.

"Our industry is stuck in the past and we are squarely focused on the future," said Shubha Dasgupta, Founder and CEO of the CLC Network. "ALFRED is the solution for many pain points that brokers endure day to day. By enhancing our technology and creating a more intuitive and streamlined system for our brokers, the client experience is also heightened resulting in improvements across the entire system. Our north star is to combine the needs of our people with the right processes for them to be successful with their clients."

Key to the CLC Network's success has been placing the broker and homeowner at the core of their business. ALFRED is touted by its users as the most sophisticated CRM system in the mortgage industry. Today, the technology is backed by 350 of Canada's top brokers (99% adoption rate) and are key stakeholders in its development, refinement and roadmap for new functionalities. "I joined CLC because of ALFRED. Other brokerages were using different systems for each stage of the mortgage process, but ALFRED gives me the power of five different CRMs in one, saving me so much time and money," explained Hannah Stojanovski, a CLC Network Broker.

ALFRED is the first platform that's designed to move leads through a circular sales loop rather than a funnel. This means that unlike traditional sales systems, ALFRED doesn't start at lead prospecting and end at funding (with different systems driving each process).

"We specifically designed the system to create solutions addressing the industry's largest challenges – keeping a full pipeline, flow of information, and ease of communication between all parties," said Kendall Marin, Founder and Chief Operations Officer. "From hyper-targeted marketing, unique customer profiling, advanced data analytics and reporting, ALFRED is designed to maximize opportunities for agents at every stage."

ALFRED enables brokers through its suite of products to complete the entire mortgage process securely and digitally, from market segmentation to target new customers as well as onboarding through underwriting, funding, customer retention, and back again for lifetime repeat business. lt's done though a dynamic and intuitive automation processes. The AI that drives the system enhances accuracy in decision making and creates a truly connected end-to-end journey.

About ALFRED:

Lead Generation and Market Segmentation ALFRED quickly segments leads for personalized marketing. It then markets on behalf of the agent, turning cold leads into warm ones for faster customer acquisition. Agents receive real-time notifications for email opens and link clicks, as well as reminders and scripts to ensure nothing is missed.

Automated Triggers and Enhanced Workflow ALFRED directly syncs to calendars and emails. Tasks can easily be inputted into the system and email reminders ensure agents remember to follow up. Intuitive automation then kicks in to guide agents and all stakeholders through the entire process.

Live Community via Chatter ALFRED connects agents directly to the underwriting team, as well as other agents throughout the organization. This creates a support network, sense of work community and ultimately accelerates the response time.

Online database of educational tools known as KNOWLEDGE – this online library houses over 2000 resources containing training videos that cover everything, from lender guidelines, sales and marketing tips, to deals training and more.

Advanced Analytics and Reporting Features that turn data into actionable insights. This maximizes opportunity and creates lifetime customer value which lowers acquisition costs and significantly increases revenue.

About The CLC Network

The CLC Network is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of brokers and the overall experience of the homeowner. With over 350 brokers within the network, CLC Network utilizes cutting edge cloud-based tools and intelligent AI-driven systems to enable their agents to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream, owning a home. The CLC Network is active within the community and a proud sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society, where proceeds from every transaction goes to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.clcnetwork.ca for more information.

