CLC Network Announces a Partnership with MCommercial

CLC Network reaches new growth milestone after securing strategic agreement with leading commercial mortgage firm

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Capital Lending Centre Network Inc. (CLC Network), a Canadian data-driven mortgage company and leading innovator in the industry, is pleased to announce that it has secured a partnership with Michel Durand and the MCommercial team. Following the recent announcement of its oversubscribed $9M Series A financing round, this news further propels CLC Network's growth to new heights.

Becoming CLC Network's newest commercial lending partner, the MCommercial team will provide industry-leading solutions options for their commercial mortgage needs, in addition to offering CLC Network with the highest level of support in this field. The company's agents will also benefit from competitive resources, namely seamless technology integration which will optimize their service offering and overall mortgage process.

"We are pleased to be joining forces with Michel Durand and his award-winning, highly experienced team at MCommercial – this will unlock our potential to offer our clients and partners the best options there are in the market when it comes to commercial mortgages," said Shubha Dasgupta, Co-Founder and CEO of CLC Network. "Our companies both share a common vision, which is to deliver a seamless customer experience at every step of the real estate journey. This strategic agreement is a testament to our ambition to be an agent of change in the industry, by leveraging technology and elevating standards of quality in training and service."

This partnership also illustrates the mutual trust between the two companies, who strongly believe in each other, and are invested in their future growth and transformation within a rapidly evolving industry.

MCommercial's mandate is to secure tailored commercial mortgage solutions to assist its clients at every stage of the real estate investment process. With offices located across the country, MCommercial supports commercial projects ranging from $1 million to $500 million.

Michel Durand brings over 20 years of experience in the commercial mortgage sector. President of MCommercial, he has built a firm that has become one of the most reputable in the Canadian commercial mortgage brokerage industry. Durand's expertise has earned him the recognition of his peers; he has been nominated as the best commercial mortgage broker in Canada for the past eight years and has been inducted into the Canadian Mortgage Professionals Hall of Fame in 2020.

"MCommercial is excited to be part of the CLC Network family as their commercial partner, and become an extension of their team," said Michel Durand, President and Founder of MCommercial. "I believe that the CLC Network is set to become one of Canada's most innovative mortgage companies, with its ambitious growth plan and unique positioning in the sector in terms of technology. Above all, they strive to put their people at the heart of everything they do and to deliver premium customer experience, which is something we have in common. Together, we will have the resources to leverage our joint expertise to tackle the challenges our industry and clients are facing by providing tailored commercial mortgage solutions."

CLC Network was co-founded in 2016 by CEO Shubha Dasgupta, a seasoned entrepreneur, leading mortgage executive and formerly top mortgage broker in Canada, and COO Kendall Marin, a former corporate director for Bell Canada and principal mortgage broker. As part of their partnership with MCommercial, Kendall Marin will be leading the development of state-of-the-art commercial technology in close collaboration with Michel Durand and his team. In 2020, CLC Network welcomed CSO Christa Mitchell, an established professional in the mortgage industry with more than 15 years of experience in sales, technology and executive management. Christa Mitchell had also previously worked with Michel Durand for over 15 years. Together, the dynamic and visionary team will be driving CLC Network's massive transformation project, which is set to be unveiled in the coming months.

About The CLC Network

The CLC Network is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of brokers and the overall experience of the homeowner. With over 350 brokers within the network, CLC Network utilizes cutting edge cloud-based tools and intelligent AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream, owning a home. The CLC Network is active within the community and a proud sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society, where proceeds from every transaction goes to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.clcnetwork.ca for more information.

About MCommercial

MCommercial is a mortgage brokerage boutique dedicated to the commercial space. With offices throughout the country, MCommercial supports commercial property owners by providing even the most sophisticated borrowers with solutions that improve their returns by securing the most competitive mortgage options in the market. MCommercial provides peace of mind to its clients, and sets the bar of professionalism in the industry through the passion and dedication that transpires in every transaction it has the opportunity to work on. For more information, visit www.mcommercial.ca.

SOURCE CLC Network

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Claudia Labelle, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://clcnetwork.ca/

